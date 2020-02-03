Premiere Vision to focus on eco-responsible and Tech innovations in Paris edition

A study conducted by the IFM-Première Vision Chair reported that almost half of European consumers said they purchased responsible fashion products in 2019.

To meet these new expectations and the need for brands and their suppliers to offer creative and environmentally friendly collections, Première Vision is adapting the offer at its shows, especially at Première Vision Paris.

Starting this February, the Smart Creation Area – a space dedicated to responsible creation previously only held at the September show – will now be featured at each edition and will, for the first time, include the most innovative exhibitors in terms of technological developments.

1. The smart creation area, a harmonious mix of sustainability and technology

Exhibitors presenting eco-responsible materials and services and exhibitors who are experts in fashion technology will be gathered together one space in Hall 3: The Smart Creation Area. This space will now be a permanent feature of the Première Vision Paris show. This space will be merged with the Wearable Lab, launched in 2017 at the February editions and which explored innovations driven by the advent of new technologies and digitalization to promote connected and intelligent fashions.

2. The smart creation area: the news for February 2020

Within the Smart Creation Area, Première Vision will present the most committed, inspiring and even visionary companies in the sector:

54 exhibitors including 43 featuring responsible products (36 Smart Materials and 7 Smart Services – 1/3 being newcomers) and 11 fashion tech exhibitors (including 3 new ones). Discover here:

– Eco-friendly materials: organic & responsible (Bananatex, Circular Systems, Varvaressos) and recycled (Komatsu)



– Responsible dyes: waterless & tech (Debs, Taylor) and natural (Komatsu, Toyoshima),

– Innovative materials – whether in terms of eco-responsibility (Spiber) or materials/products with exceptional thermal/bacterial, hydrophobic or breathable properties (Tannerie Pechdo, Pyrates, Induo, Polygiene),

– Innovative creative processes (Browzwear, Daumet),

– Connected products (Satab, De Rigueur, KC Textil, Ciliarish Shanghai Apparel),

– Technologies serving traceability (Haelixa, Id Factory, Verisium),

– Global circular approaches (Greenbiz par Komatsu).

3. Innovation infusing all the various sectors of Premiere vision paris

– The exhibitors in the index are selected according to three criteria (all validated by certifications):

– The company: Social and environmental responsibility (energy, water, waste management, as well as HR and corporate ethics).

– Its product transformation processes: Traceability, dyeing and finishing.

– Raw material sourcing:

– Fabric, Leather, Accessories: Recycled / Regenerated / Organic.