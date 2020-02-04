UN launches online tool for businesses to track their progress on SDGs

The United Nations, along with B Lab, has launched a new tool, SDG Action Manager, which enables businesses of all sizes around the world to improve their progress on the global Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).

With 2030, the deadline for the SDGs, approaching, the new web-based impact management solution for the world’s businesses has been launched. Available in five languages, the SDG Action Manager empowers companies of all sizes, anywhere in the world, to take meaningful action and track their progress through dynamic self-assessment, benchmarking, and improvement.

The SDG Action Manager, which is free to access by companies worldwide, is informed by the work and feedback from a range of stakeholders, including experts in corporate sustainability, civil society, the UN, and academia; and it is inspired by the Certified B Corporation community and participating companies of the UN Global Compact. It was developed with support from: The UK Department for International Development (DFID), the Generation Foundation, Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC), Emmanuel Faber as an individual donor, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Skoll Foundation.

Andrew Kassoy, Cofounder and CEO, B Lab Global said, “Shifting the role of business in society has always been at the heart of B Lab’s vision. And now, with just 10 years left in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the role of business is not just to participate in delivering the Global Goals, but to lead — to use the power of business to solve the world’s most urgent problems, and inspire others to do the same. The SDG Action Manager is a unique tool that helps businesses take action and continuously improve on that action, and ultimately use their business as a force for good.”

Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director, United Nations Global Compact: “Despite real progress being made by the business community, there is clear recognition that action is not measuring up to the size of the challenge. The business community has an important role to play delivering on the promise of a shared, durable prosperity for all. Grounded in our principles-based approach, the SDG Action Manager was developed to mobilize the private sector to take meaningful action and get us back on track to achieve the 2030 Agenda.”