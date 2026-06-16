Prestige Denim’s $20 Million Egypt Plant Signals West Qantara’s Sourcing Pull

The Indian denim investment strengthens Egypt’s case as a nearshore textile base for Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Indian textile manufacturer Prestige Denim Mills will invest US$20 million in a denim fabric production facility in Egypt’s West Qantara Industrial Zone, under the Suez Canal Economic Zone. The project, reported by Textile Today and confirmed in industry coverage citing SCZONE, marks the first Indian investment in West Qantara and adds another textile anchor to Egypt’s fast-growing manufacturing cluster.

Capacity with export intent

The plant will be built on a 100,000-square-metre site and is expected to create around 1,000 direct jobs. Once operational, it will have an annual capacity of up to 20 million metres of denim fabric. Around 70% of production is planned for export markets, with the balance serving Egypt’s domestic market.

The project is designed as an integrated facility covering weaving, dyeing and finishing, which matters commercially because denim competitiveness depends not only on fabric output, but on consistent shade control, finishing capability, delivery reliability and compliance documentation.

Why is Egypt gaining ground

West Qantara’s appeal lies in its geography and trade positioning. For Indian mills, Egypt offers a platform closer to European and regional buyers than South Asian production bases. It also gives manufacturers access to Egypt’s industrial zones, logistics corridors and potential export advantages across African, Arab and European markets.

SCZONE said textile and ready-made garment investments in West Qantara have now exceeded US$1 billion, indicating that the zone is becoming more than a one-off investment destination. It is developing into a concentrated textile and apparel ecosystem.

A signal for sourcing strategy

For global denim buyers, the investment adds another option to the nearshoring map. For Indian manufacturers, it shows a shift from exporting fabric to building offshore production capacity closer to end markets.

The next issue to watch is execution: when construction begins, what technology is installed, whether the mill secures brand-linked export orders, and whether West Qantara can build the washing, garmenting, testing and compliance ecosystem needed to turn fabric capacity into a full denim value chain.