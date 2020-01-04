PRGMEA wants TDAP to continue Pakistan Pavilion at MAGIC Show in US

The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has asked the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to continue the Pakistan Pavilion at the MAGIC Show in the United States as per their previous practice and showed their concern over their decision to discontinue it.

In a letter to TDAP Chief Executive Arif Ahmed Khan, PRGMEA Chairman Sohail A Sheikh said that Pakistani value-added textile exporters could not afford the participation cost due to the high participation cost of the MAGIC Show in the US. He said that the local exporters had a keen interest in the fashion marketplace of the US as there was a huge potential for Pakistani-made garments, fashion fabrics, home textile fabrics, finished products and accessories.

Sheikh said in the letter, “If TDAP continues to offer subsidized booth in the Pakistan pavilion at MAGIC Show, many Pakistani companies will be able to target the lucrative US textile import industry and bring large amount of foreign exchange in Pakistan.”

“Moreover, as the US-China trade war could lead to potential industrial growth and the inflow of foreign investment into Pakistan. It offers an opportunity for Pakistan to boost its exports to the United States as well as revive the closed manufacturing capacity,” he said adding that Pakistan’s competitors including Bangladesh, India, China and Sri Lanka who had continued their pavilions and exporters of these countries were participating in this mega textile event.

He said that at the MAGIC Show, companies could display all kinds of garments for men, women, juniors and children. From the height of advanced contemporary luxury brands, to the latest trends in fast fashion, MAGIC fuels the business of fashion bi-annually in February and August every year.

Sheikh said that MAGIC facilitated connections between buyers and brands with services like retail concierge and matchmaking programmes, bridging relationships and strengthening connections. Additionally, he said retailers and buyers get the opportunities to learn, network, and conduct business with new and returning exhibiting brands.

He said that Pakistani companies, under the umbrella of TDAP, should participate in this premier exhibition, helping exporters understand the US market and how best to increase buyers to Pakistan.