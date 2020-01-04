Peruvian Textil del Valle selects Kornit Digital for direct-to-garment printing

Textil del Valle South America, a vertically integrated garment manufacturing company based in Peru, has chosen to implement Kornit’s digital direct-to-garment (DTG) printing technology at its 1.1 million-square-foot facility in Lima, Peru, announced Kornit Digital.

Textil del Valle services many of the world’s most prominent apparel brands, including global leaders in sports and athleisurewear.

“Kornit’s sustainable print technology provides the last piece of the puzzle, so we have the ‘full package’ for manufacturing the garment itself, imprinting it on demand based on the customer need, and shipping it ourselves, all from a single location,” said Juan Jose Cordova, General Manager at Textil del Valle.

“Our market has been veering away from stocking shelves with inventory that may or may not sell, and the Kornit solution helps our business and customers eliminate that uncertainty and risk. We are the most sustainable textile plant in the world, and Kornit enables us to continue answering market demands in an efficient, responsible manner,” he added.

Textil del Valle develops and produces garments for global brands in North America, Europe, and the Americas. It was the first Peruvian textile company to obtain ISO 14001 certification, assuring customers of “a solid environmental behavior that fully controls the impact of its activities, products, and services on the environment.” Adoption of Kornit’s nontoxic pigment-based digital print technology aligns with this reputation.

“Textil del Valle supports brands like lululemon with an efficient business model that affords them terrific control and efficiency in fulfillment,” said Omer Kulka, Kornit’s Vice President of Marketing and Product Strategy. “Kornit extends that efficiency by providing the fastest, most brilliant, most eco-conscious prints available today, regardless of the garment or fabric involved. We’re proud to partner with them in delivering the apparel customers worldwide demand,” he said.