Product diversity as a key to success! BRÜCKNER at Techtextil 2026

When the leading trade fair Techtextil opens its doors in Frankfurt from April 21–24, 2026, Brückner – as a leading system provider of complete lines and equipment for the finishing of technical textiles, will showcase the versatile solutions for the industry. The focus is on maximum efficiency, process reliability, sustainability, automation, and quality “Made in Germany.” The demands on technical fabrics are constantly growing, both in terms of functionality and sustainability. That is why they offer the customers energy-efficient machine concepts with intelligent drive systems that are specifically tailored to the needs of each individual customer. With Brückner’s innovations, they support customers in developing and producing innovative products in a cost-effective and resource-efficient manner.

Their standout feature is the wide range of custom solutions they offer. In the field of technical textile coating, they offer the right unit for almost every process: foam or paste application via various roller and squeegee systems, application of laminating adhesive, one-sided full-surface or dot application of latex or acrylate pastes, or full-bath impregnation for aqueous media – they offer the customers a tailor-made solution for every application. The customers use their Brückner lines to coat or laminate abrasive cloth, airbags, blackout material, geotextiles, tarpaulins, or roofing membranes – the list of end products is diverse. In addition to all these coating systems and application units, they naturally also offer the appropriate drying system for each application. For example, their ETRO dryer is especially recommended for printing and varnishing ranges. As a standalone dryer, it can also be arranged in row and enables drying without a chain or belt. It is particularly suitable for solvent-based coatings with low application quantities. The pneumatically adjustable upper part ensures excellent accessibility for both cleaning and maintenance work as well as for easy fabric threading.

The POWER-FRAME stenter frame with its proven split-flow ventilation system is the centerpiece for drying and heat-setting of traditional apparel textiles, but is also perfectly suited for drying and heat-setting after digital printing. It is also used for the thermal treatment of geotextiles, agrotextiles, needle felts, and high-temperature filters. In the field of nonwoven finishing, the product portfolio has much more to offer. For example, the thermofusion ovens from the SUPRA-FLOW product line are worth mentioning here. These can be used to finish, among other things, upholstery, high-loft nonwovens for mattresses, insulation, or lightweight nonwovens such as topsheets, paper napkins, hygiene products, or ADL nonwovens. For the nonwoven industry, they also supply high-speed spunlace lines for wet-laid nonwovens, wipes, and wet wipes.

See for yourself their expertise in the drying, coating, and lamination of carpets and other floor coverings. They would like to highlight their DUO-THERM dryer, which is suitable for all thermal treatment processes that require a differentiation between upper and lower air temperatures. Customers worldwide use these BRÜCKNER systems for finishing or back-coating tufted or woven carpets, automotive or bath mats, as well as artificial turf, to their complete satisfaction.

Textile finishers worldwide are currently facing new challenges. The focus is on reducing CO 2 emissions and switching to green energy sources. That is why all our systems offer a variety of different heating media: gas (direct and indirect), thermal oil, steam, electricity, hydrogen, or various combinations thereof. This allows for a quick and flexible response to energy shortages and enables a gradual transition to green energy. When operating an electrically heated dryer with green electricity, completely CO 2 -neutral production is even possible.

Customers can benefit from further cost savings with their modular systems in the field of environmental and energy technology. Heat recovery systems, air/air or air/water, save process energy, reduce production costs, and pay for themselves in a short time. They also offer a wide variety of exhaust air purification systems to reduce pollutants and comply with environmental regulations. These products are available in various sizes and combinations, and now also feature an automatic cleaning function for even more flexibility and reduced labor costs. One can easily retrofit these ECO products onto existing Brückner machines or even machines from other suppliers.