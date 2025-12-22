Purecare deepens Canadian footprint through Eden Textile distribution deal

The partnership signals a push into hospitality and healthcare channels alongside consumer retail.

Purecare has signed a strategic distribution agreement with Eden Textile, appointing the Edmonton-based firm as its official distributor across Canada. The move strengthens Purecare’s commercial reach while supporting Eden Textile’s own retail expansion ambitions.

Under the agreement, Eden Textile will initially distribute a selected range of Purecare products, including the SoftCell® Chill Pillow, OmniGuard® Protectors and Cooling FRÍO® Protectors. Purecare sheet sets are expected to follow in a later phase. Products will be sold through Eden Textile’s established commercial channels and directly to consumers via its e-commerce platform, Skylark + Owl Linen Co.

For Purecare, the partnership aligns with a broader strategy to grow its presence in Canada’s hospitality, healthcare and wellness-oriented markets, where durability, hygiene and performance are increasingly decisive purchasing criteria. Eden Textile brings nearly eight decades of experience in textile manufacturing and national distribution, with a footprint that extends beyond retail into institutional sectors such as healthcare and pest control.

Sarah Bergman, Purecare’s Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of Product Development, described the collaboration as a “natural next step” for scaling commercial operations in Canada, pointing to complementary capabilities and shared growth objectives.

The deal reflects a wider trend among bedding and home-textile brands to rely on entrenched local distributors to navigate fragmented markets, accelerate market entry and balance direct-to-consumer ambitions with institutional scale.