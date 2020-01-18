RadiciGroup introduces Renycle at Domotex

The Italian RadiciGroup has kicked off its new year with two new sustainability initiatives – the Domotex 2020 launch of Renycle, a range of yarns obtained from recycled nylon, and the acquisition of Zeta Polimeri, an Italian company with 30 years of experience in the recovery of synthetic fibre and thermoplastics. Both of these actions are in line with the group’s vision of environmental protection and meeting the market demands.

The RadiciGroup showcased a number of innovative solutions for recovered fibres for furnishings, fashion fabrics, and automotive applications. These products were made with the group’s vertically integrated nylon production and synergies among its various business areas, from chemicals to engineering polymers and synthetic yarns.

“We are working on a puzzle, now close to completion,” said RadiciGroup President Angelo Radici. “Our group has always made effort and investments to improve the sustainability of its products and processes. We have long experience in the recovery and reuse of industrial scrap from our processes to give them a second life as secondary raw material in the polymer industry. With these new products we are looking to take centre stage in the world of sustainable textiles.”

All production scraps become resources at RadiciGroup. For some time, the group has had the expertise to various polymer scraps and select the most appropriate new use for each of them in the field of engineering polymers. Now, with Renycle, the group has the analogous capability to produce yarn for the segments of textile flooring, rugs and fitted carpet, not to mention the most precious ‘Made-in-Italy’ fashionwear.

“Renycle reduces the need for new raw materials of fossil origin, thus decreasing the overall environmental impact, while providing same the high-level technical characteristics the market is accustomed to. Moreover, it is 100% recyclable at the end of its life,” RadiciGroup concludes.