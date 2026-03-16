Regen-tech uses Tencel–wool knits to chase the premium sustainability market

At Intertextile Shanghai, the message was clear: in premium knits, fibre origin matters—but fabric engineering matters more.

At Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics Spring Edition 2026, Regen-tech Fashion used its Tencel–wool developments to position itself in the fast-growing niche where sustainability, comfort and performance intersect. The fair ran from 11–13 March 2026 in Shanghai, with 3,000+ exhibitors from 25 countries and regions.

Regen-tech presented a session titled “From Natural Origins to Sustainable Fashion: Exploring the Comfort Aesthetics of Tencel Wool” and exhibited at Hall 5.1 – C16. The company framed its offer around multi-yarn knit architectures that combine TENCEL™ fibres and merino wool to balance softness, durability and premium hand-feel. Its booth also highlighted Tencel-linen blends, air-layer “scuba” fabrics, and the Mousse series.

This matters because the textile industry is moving beyond simple “eco-fibre” claims toward engineered sustainability—fabrics that can satisfy traceability, ESG scrutiny and premium performance expectations at once. Regen-tech’s selection for the show’s Econogy Tour suggests buyers increasingly want materials that are both commercially usable and sustainability-ready.

The commercial question is whether these blends can move from trade-fair interest to scale programs with brands. If they can, suppliers like Regen-tech stand to benefit from a market that increasingly rewards bio-based materials plus differentiated knit construction, not commodity fabric alone.