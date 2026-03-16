Türkiye’s UK export record shows trade diplomacy is starting to pay

Record January–February shipments to Britain suggest Türkiye is turning a post-Brexit trade relationship into a broader industrial opportunity.

Türkiye exported $2.24bn to the UK in January–February 2026, its highest-ever figure for that period, up 8.3% year on year. The UK ranked as Türkiye’s second-largest export market after Germany, and also as the second-biggest contributor to export growth in value terms.

The export mix shows the breadth of the relationship. Automotive led with $573.3m, followed by electrical and electronics at $273.2m, apparel and textiles at about $204m, chemicals at $138m, and steel at $114.6m. The result comes as Ankara and London continue discussions on updating the Türkiye–UK Free Trade Agreement, with both sides targeting $40bn in bilateral trade and wider cooperation in green and digital trade, investment, and third markets.

For textiles and apparel, the message is encouraging but also clarifying. Britain matters, yet garments are no longer the whole story. Apparel and textiles accounted for less than automotive or electronics, showing that Türkiye’s export strength to the UK is becoming more diversified and therefore more resilient. That matters in a period of softer demand for discretionary fashion across Europe.

If the FTA update delivers deeper market access and smoother rules, Türkiye could strengthen its role not only as a nearshore apparel supplier, but as a broader manufacturing partner to the UK. The real prize is not just more trade, but more varied trade.