Santoni and UTO deepen seamless partnership with wool base-layer collection

The collaboration shows how seamless knitting is moving from efficiency technology into a product-development platform for premium performance apparel.

Sportswear brand UTO is strengthening its long-running partnership with Italian knitting machinery specialist Santoni through a new seamless wool base-layer collection developed on Santoni’s latest circular seamless technology. The collaboration brings together UTO’s focus on premium yarns and sportswear design with Santoni’s machinery and application-development capability.

UTO has worked with Santoni for more than a decade on seamless sportswear development and designer training programmes. The latest project is commercially significant because base layers are no longer judged only by warmth and stretch. Outdoor and performance consumers increasingly expect thermoregulation, moisture management, body-mapped comfort, low bulk, durability and refined styling in a single garment.

Seamless becomes a design system

Santoni is one of the best-known names in circular electronic seamlesswear machinery. The company says it has developed seamlesswear technology over the past two decades and is a worldwide leader in the category.

For manufacturers, the advantage lies in knitting closer to the finished garment shape, reducing side seams, improving next-to-skin comfort and allowing engineered zones for compression, ventilation, support and stretch. This makes the technology especially relevant for base layers, sportswear, underwear, shapewear and athleisure.

UTO builds fibre-led performance

UTO’s positioning is also moving deeper into fibre technology. The LYCRA Company describes UTO as a China-based sportswear brand founded in 2009, focused on high-performance seamless sports gear. In early 2026, UTO introduced base-layer collections using THERMOLITE ALL SEASON fibre for lightweight warmth and moisture management, paired with LYCRA fibre for stretch and movement. More than 30% of UTO’s base-layer range reportedly features THERMOLITE ALL SEASON fibre.

That context makes the Santoni wool collection more than a machinery announcement. It reflects a broader product strategy: combine yarn selection, stretch performance, body mapping and seamless construction to create higher-value technical apparel.

Implications for knitwear suppliers

The partnership reinforces a clear market signal. Seamless apparel is becoming an integrated development model involving machinery builders, yarn suppliers, designers and brands—not just a manufacturing shortcut.

For mills and garment manufacturers, the opportunity lies in building design-to-machine competence: yarn testing, programming, fit engineering, finishing, quality control and small-batch product iteration. The next competitive edge in performance base layers will come from suppliers that can convert fibre science and seamless knitting into repeatable, premium products.