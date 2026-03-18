Saurer unveils TC2plus to target higher-value technical yarn markets

The new twisting system reflects a wider industry shift towards customised technical yarns, faster changeovers and more efficient production.

Saurer will showcase its new TechnoCorder TC2plus at Techtextil Frankfurt from April 21st to 24th, positioning the machine as a response to rising demand for specialised technical yarns. The launch underlines how machinery makers are moving beyond volume and into flexibility-led value creation.

What it does: more flexibility, broader applications

The TC2plus is designed to process both fine and coarse yarns across low and high twist counts with stable performance. Its standout feature, FlexiPly, enables different yarn types and counts to be combined dynamically, allowing manufacturers to engineer hybrid yarns for specific end uses.

That matters for segments such as tyre reinforcement, mechanical rubber goods and smart textiles, where yarn architecture directly shapes performance. A fine-count spindle for sensitive yarns from 110 dtex also expands the machine’s appeal in medical textiles, protective wear and lightweight technical fabrics.

Why it matters: customisation is becoming the business model

Technical textiles are increasingly defined by application-specific performance rather than standard production. Machines that reduce setup complexity and handle diverse yarn structures efficiently give producers a commercial edge.

The TC2plus also targets artificial turf, where its cabling function can combine PE monofilaments to create more natural visual effects.

What comes next: efficiency must support specialisation

An integrated setup assistant and winding options aimed at downstream compatibility suggest Saurer is selling more than hardware. It is offering productivity gains alongside product differentiation.

For yarn producers, that combination could open new markets while improving overall equipment effectiveness.