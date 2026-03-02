Sewing & Embroidery Industry leaders gather at 2026 ITCPE Guangzhou to co-draw a New Blueprint for the Industry

In recent years, against the backdrop of consumers’ growing demands for apparel quality, personalization and environmental sustainability, the sewing and embroidery market has embraced unprecedented development opportunities. According to authoritative reports, the scale of China’s woven and embroidered products market is projected to reach RMB 385 billion in 2026, with a year-on-year growth of 6.8%, demonstrating a steady growth momentum. Notably, the market presents a distinct dual differentiation feature between high-end hand embroidery and modern industrial machine-woven products: the high-end segment is renowned for its cultural added value and strong premium pricing power, while mass-market consumer products dominate the market by virtue of scale advantages.

Technological innovation is the core driving force for the development of the sewing and embroidery industry. The application of advanced technologies such as AI-assisted design, digital jacquard, and 3D knitting has not only significantly improved production efficiency but also surpassed traditional hand embroidery in terms of precision and complexity.

Meanwhile, the introduction of new functional fiber materials has enhanced the performance of woven and embroidered products in durability, easy care, and application scenarios, further boosting the growth of product added value.

From May 19 to 21, 2026, the 21st Guangzhou International Textile, Clothing and Printing Industry Expo (ITCPE Guangzhou) will grandly kick off at the Poly World Trade Center Expo in Pazhou, Guangzhou.

As a comprehensive exhibition integrating textile and garment manufacturing, printing, dyeing, sewing and embroidery, it features the “Intelligent Sewing and Embroidery Industry Technology Exhibition” as one of its four major themed exhibitions. This grand event not only gathers high-quality sewing and embroidery enterprises from around the world but also serves as a crucial platform for showcasing the industry’s latest technologies and driving industrial upgrading.

Currently, a number of well-known sewing and embroidery enterprises have confirmed their participation and will bring a series of remarkable innovative achievements. Next, let’s preview some of the exhibitors in advance:

Part 1: Featured Exhibitors Revealed



ZHEJIANG MAYA MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

Booth No.: T2003

Rooted in the picturesque hometown of Xishi – Zhuji, Zhejiang, Maya Embroidery Machine Group was founded in 2005. With over 20 years of dedicated development, the company has built a full industrial chain covering technology R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, as well as accessory application, growing into a leading enterprise in China’s embroidery machine manufacturing industry.

As an industry benchmark, Maya is renowned for its strong innovation capabilities. It boasts top-tier new product R&D capacity in China and the most comprehensive product portfolio in the industry, with applications spanning fashion, art, decoration, culture, sports, education and other diversified fields. Its annual production and sales volume have long been a market leader.

With profound expertise in embroidery application technology, the company has provided customized solutions for end users in more than 70 countries worldwide, establishing itself as an industry leader in solution innovation.

In terms of hard power, the company currently operates 10 production bases covering a total area of over 300,000 square meters, with an annual output exceeding 10,000 sets. A professional team of more than 1,500 employees provides solid support for efficient operations. In R&D, Maya has been granted more than 400 patents, including over 100 invention patents and over 300 utility model patents. It has been successively recognized as a Provincial Enterprise Research Institute and a Provincial High-Tech Enterprise R&D Center, and serves as a council member of the China Sewing Machinery Association, demonstrating its profound technical strength and industry influence.

Adhering to the strategic goal of “Building the Most Valuable Embroidery Machine Enterprise”, Maya takes “Integrity, Respect, Cooperation, Innovation” as its core values, practices the business philosophy of “Creating Value and Delivering Value”, and follows the development strategy of “Perfecting and Refining before Growing Stronger and Larger”. Through the strict implementation of quality management systems, the company has won long-term trust and referrals from global customers with reliable product quality and professional services.

Zhejiang Promaker Intelligent Embroidery Equipment Co., Ltd

Booth No.: T2006

Located in the High-Tech Zone of the West City Economic Development Zone, Zhuji, Zhejiang Province, Zhejiang Promaker covers an area of 135 mu, featuring an intelligent, eco-friendly and high-efficiency modern factory.

In terms of hardware, the company has an annual production capacity of 5,000 high-precision computerized embroidery machines. Its entire production line includes multi-dimensional frame welding, the industry’s most advanced shot blasting and rust removal, high-quality surface coating, precision five-sided machine body processing, refined parts machining, and high-standard complete machine assembly and commissioning.

In terms of soft power, Promaker continuously implements a human resources strategy that emphasizes meritocracy and talent development to ensure ongoing optimization of its talent structure. Currently, technical personnel account for 20% of the team, fully guaranteeing the perfect delivery of every intelligent embroidery machine.

The Promaker team always upholds a customer-centric philosophy, committing to continuous technological and management innovation. On this basis, it takes the lead in proposing the core philosophy of “FOCUS ON SERVICE”.

Promaker promises to provide high-quality products and services to all customers, striving to become a global leader in innovation and service in the computerized embroidery industry.

Foshan Qichuang Science and Technolgy Development Co.,Ltd.

Booth Number: T2010

Foshan Qichuang Science and Technolgy Development Co.,Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise engaged in independent research, development and production. With many years of strong technical accumulation, the company has independently developed and manufactured a variety of industrial products and supporting equipment, and provides complete and effective services. Adhering to the business philosophy of “Inheriting Technology, Creating Value”, Qichuang Technology researches and develops fully automatic equipment to meet the needs of various application fields.

The Qichuang brand computerized embroidery series equipment developed and produced by the company adopts a new design and has been greatly improved based on its own models. Guided by the market, and relying on technological innovation, quality products, and good service, Qichuang embroidery machines have taken up the market with excellent performance and stable and reliable operation, winning the trust of customers at home and abroad.

Over the years, we have been committed to providing customers with intelligent, high-quality, and efficient products and services to help users gain stronger competitiveness.

In the future, Qichuang computerized embroidery machines will continue to forge ahead, create a new era of automatic and intelligent high-efficiency embroidery machines, and work with you to create a grand blueprint.

Jiangxi Hefeng Electronic Machines Limited

Booth No.: T1019a

Founded in 2004, Hefeng is a large high-tech enterprise integrating manufacturing, R&D, marketing and after-sales service.With its operational headquarters based in Shenzhen, Hefeng has accumulated more than 80 invention and utility model patents in the sewing industry over two decades of development, leading the industry from import substitution to independent technological control.

The Jiangxi production base covers 35,000 square meters, with an annual capacity of producing more than 1,500 large-scale embroidery machines.

Based on excellent service, striving for survival through outstanding quality, and pursuing development via innovative technology, Hefeng adheres to the development strategy of “a leader in advanced sewing equipment”.The company is committed to becoming an enduring enterprise in the sewing equipment industry, achieving win-win results with customers and jointly building a prosperous future.

Foshan Autowin Computerized Machinery Co. Ltd

Booth No.: T2022

Foshan Autowin Computerized Machinery Co., Ltd. is located in Foshan, a world-renowned manufacturing base. It is a modern enterprise integrating research and development, production, sales and service of computerized embroidery machines. The company is among the Top 10 Enterprises in China’s Light Industry Embroidery Machine Sector and a high-tech enterprise with a number of independent patents.

Since its founding in 1997, the company has grown into a leading player in the industry with a large production scale, strong technical capability and solid financial strength through continuous innovation. It has successfully established the outstanding brand image of Autowin.

Autowin’s main products include computerized embroidery machines covering a wide range of series, such as high-speed flat embroidery, high-speed towel embroidery, multi-color cord embroidery and sequin embroidery. Its sales network covers dozens of countries and regions worldwide, enjoying wide recognition and a high reputation, and has become an outstanding representative of China’s computerized embroidery machine industry.

Adhering to the values of proactivity, innovation and integrity, Autowin continuously introduces professional talents and implements strict management in accordance with the ISO9001 quality system. The company is committed to providing customers with rigorous management, excellent quality and reliable service. Meeting customers’ demands consistently remains its unwavering mission, vision and core value.

Autowin sincerely looks forward to cooperating with you to create a bright future together.

Ricoma(Huizhou) Co., Ltd.

Booth No.: T2015

Ricoma is a multinational group integrating R&D, production, sales and service. Its global headquarters is based in Miami, USA, with its European headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, and Asian headquarters in Dayawan, Huizhou, China.

Since its establishment, Ricoma Group has focused on the development of embroidery machines, printers, heat transfer machines, and related software. Committed to innovation as a driving force for the future, the group maintains strong strategic partnerships and technical cooperation with world-class research institutions in the United States, Britain, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and other countries.

As a national high-tech enterprise, Ricoma subjects every product to strict testing and has obtained several international authoritative certifications, including CE, RoHS, UL and Global-Mark. Its sales network covers more than 160 countries and regions, a testament to its relentless pursuit of superior quality.

Wenzhou Olova Industry Co., Ltd.

Booth No.: T2023

Founded in 2005, Wenzhou Olova Industry Co., Ltd. is located in Wenzhou, a well-known hometown of overseas Chinese with a vibrant private economy. It is a national high-tech enterprise and a high-growth enterprise in Wenzhou, integrating R&D, production, domestic sales, and foreign trade. The company covers an area of nearly 20,000 square meters, with modern standard workshops and a complete range of high-precision CNC production equipment.

The company’s main products include single-gold, double-gold, multi-gold sequin devices, single-color and two-color bead devices, intelligent cord embroidery devices, bead & stack mixed embroidery devices and other varieties. It has nurtured two pillar brands, “Jiayu” and “OLH”. Its sales network covers more than 20 provinces and regions across China, and exports to over 10 countries and regions in Asia, Europe, Africa and South America.

With a forward-looking strategy and integrated resources, the company’s management team upholds the corporate mission of “Focusing on customers, serving wholeheartedly, and providing more professional services for the embroidery industry” and the business philosophy of “Today’s quality, tomorrow’s market”. Olova actively introduces high-end talents, improves the institutional system, standardizes production processes, adopts advanced equipment, and implements a full-scale mutual inspection quality control system, ensuring the high-end quality and outstanding production capacity of its products.

“Based in China, marching toward the world, and becoming an industry benchmark” is Olova’s development goal. Since its establishment, the company has established extensive and close cooperation with domestic embroidery machine manufacturers, actively expanded the overseas market, and built a complete marketing network.

Looking ahead, the company will continue to be customer-oriented, brand-led, quality-centered and innovation-driven, striving toward “specialization, technology, industrialization and branding”. With standardized systems, efficient processes, high-quality products and attentive services, Olova will win further trust from customers.

Wenzhou Olova is ready to work hand in hand with you to create a splendid future together!

Zhuji DeYiXin Technology Co., Ltd

Booth No.: T2030

Zhuji DeYiXin Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the R&D, production and sales of computerized embroidery machines. Founded on September 25, 2023, the company mainly produces ultra-high-speed computerized embroidery machines, ultra-high-speed towel mixed embroidery machines, ultra-high-speed cord mixed embroidery machines, ultra-high-speed sequin embroidery machines, and various other ultra-high-speed embroidery machine products.

With over 20 years of industry experience and a global business network, our products are sold across China, including Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong, Hebei and Henan, and exported to international markets such as India, Pakistan, Vietnam, Turkey, Bangladesh, Dubai and South Africa.

The company currently has 52 employees, including a professional technical team: 3 core R&D engineers, 3 designers, 3 electronic control technicians and 6 senior managers.

Their ultra-high-speed technology ranks first in the industry, with a maximum speed of 2,500 rpm, which made a splash at the Shanghai International Exhibition last September. We are also applying for patents for a number of new technologies, including our revolutionary “bobbin-free thread changing” technology, which will reshape the entire industry.

They are committed to providing customers with excellent products and services. Our core values are innovation, collaboration and harmony, which we believe are the key to sustainable development. Their management philosophy is “people-oriented”, valuing the growth and development of every employee and providing them with broad career development opportunities.

Their factory covers an area of 20,000 square meters, equipped with intelligent and efficient modern production systems, with an annual capacity of 2,000 high-end computerized embroidery machines.

ZHUJI JIADAI SEWING EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.

Booth No.: T1023

Located in Zhuji, Zhejiang Province, known as the Hometown of Embroidery Machines in China, Zhuji Jiadai Sewing Equipment Co., Ltd. has grown into a comprehensive enterprise integrating R&D, the design and manufacturing of embroidery machines after years of development.

The company attaches great importance to production innovation and R&D investment. It continuously improves process details by summarizing production experience and promoting innovation. Large-scale CNC laser-cutting equipment and extra-large milling machines are adopted to enhance manufacturing precision. By optimizing mechanical structure and improving materials, the company enhances the embroidery efficiency and stability of machines, striving to provide customers with higher-quality and more efficient embroidery machines.

Keeping pace with market demand, Jiadai Sewing listens carefully to market and user feedback, and carries out structural improvements and technical upgrading of machines. It integrates electronic control, lubrication, pneumatic and other subsystems for coordinated operation, so as to simplify maintenance steps and improve machine efficiency.

Adhering to the corporate philosophy of “Integrity, Pragmatism, Enterprise and Innovation”, the company has accumulated a large number of loyal customers in the market with excellent product quality and a responsible operation attitude.

Its popular models include high-speed embroidery machines, multi-functional sequin machines, bead embroidery machines, towel machines, cord machines and laser machines. Featuring multi-functionality, stability and high efficiency, these products meet the production needs of different customers and are widely praised by domestic and international markets.

In the future, the company will continue to uphold the spirit of hard work and unity, strive to expand market space, take continuous innovation as the engine for self-development, create more value for customers with quality products and services, grow together with customers, and build a better future.

DANYANG DESHUN EMBROIDERY MACHINERY CO.,LTD

Booth No.: T2001

Founded in 1999, Danyang Deshun Embroidery Machinery Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, design, production and sales of computerized embroidery machine parts. Located in Danyang, Jiangsu Province, the company covers an area of more than 15,000 square meters and lies in the Yangtze River Golden Triangle Economic Zone. It is 20 kilometers away from Changzhou International Airport, close to the Changtai Expressway entrance, and enjoys convenient transportation with access to Shanghai and Hangzhou ports.

Deshun has maintained a leading position in China and supplies parts to top brand embroidery machine manufacturers. Its main products include embroidery machine head assemblies, thread tensioner assemblies and needle bar box assemblies.

With steady development through technological innovation, the company has continuously enhanced its comprehensive strength and has been certified to ISO 9001:2015. Supported by advanced production equipment, precise testing instruments and a complete quality management system, combined with sophisticated processing technology and professional talents, Deshun specializes in manufacturing high-quality precision components.

Since its establishment, the company has fully met customer requirements from design and development to production. Its products are sold widely both at home and abroad, making it an influential supplier in the industry. Adhering to the policy of “Quality First, Customer Supreme”, the company has earned an excellent reputation for superior quality, professional service, and reasonable prices, and has become a long-term partner of many embroidery machine manufacturers.

Guided by the principle of “Honesty-oriented, Innovative Management”, the company continuously improves product quality and service, and develops new products through advanced technology. We sincerely welcome customers at home and abroad to cooperate with us and contribute to the development of the embroidery machine industry.

Shaoxing Zhanhong Sewing Equipment Co., Ltd.

Booth No.: T1022a

Zhanhong is a professional enterprise focusing on computerized embroidery equipment, integrating equipment, quality control, and international trade. Relying on a mature and stable supply chain, it is committed to providing customers at home and abroad with stable, cost-effective embroidery equipment and supporting solutions.

Its products include single-head and multi-head computerized embroidery machines, supporting various processes such as flat embroidery, cord embroidery, towel embroidery, finished garment embroidery, cap embroidery, bead embroidery and sequin embroidery. They are widely used in clothing, caps, shoes, bags, home textiles and other fields, and exported to Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and other markets, well recognized by customers.

Zhanhong always adheres to customer demand orientation, continuously improves product quality and service capabilities, and strives to be a reliable partner in embroidery equipment.

Zhejiang Shengmei Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Booth No.: T2027

Shengmei is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the design, R&D, manufacturing and sales of computerized embroidery machines. Founded in 2006, the company has long adhered to the policy of “Technology as the guide, brand for development”. It has obtained ISO9001, ISO14001, CE and Intellectual Property Management System certifications, and won honors including Municipal Civilized Unit and Zhejiang Famous Brand Product. The company covers an area of 10 mu, with an annual output of over 500 sets of computerized embroidery machines.

The “Shengmei” brand embroidery machines feature low thread breakage, low noise and beautiful embroidery, with industry-leading quality. Its sales network covers more than 50 countries and regions worldwide, including China, India, Pakistan, South America, Eastern Europe and North Africa. The company provides one-stop embroidery solutions for customers and has won wide praise.

Shengmei always follows the philosophy of “Integrity, Win-win, Excellence and Innovation” to operate the business and repay the trust of customers.

Huaian Xiuzhiyuan Textiles Co., Ltd.

Booth No.: 2016，2017

Huaian Xiuzhiyuan Textiles Co., Ltd. is a company specializing in the production, customization and development of computerized embroidery threads for garments. We have been engaged in embroidery threads professionally for nearly 30 years. Our philosophy is Quality First, People-oriented, Honest Operation, Innovative and Eco-friendly. We are long-term partners of well-known brands in China and internationally. Our products sell well all over the world, and we provide you with the best service with the highest-quality products!

Their products include polyester embroidery thread, matte embroidery thread, metallic embroidery thread, rayon thread, wool yarn, hand-made imitation embroidery thread, section-dyed thread, luminous embroidery thread, reflective embroidery thread, composite embroidery thread, embroidery thread fabrics, and more. They offer more than 10,000 colors, and all products are in stock.

DONGYANG YINSHEN METALLIC FACTORY

Booth No.: 2061

Yinshen is a professional manufacturer engaged in the R&D and production of metallic yarns. The company mainly produces MH-type, MX.X-type metallic yarns and 75D super-fine metallic yarns.

Their products meet national quality standards and environmental requirements. With advanced equipment and sophisticated technology, we continuously develop and update our products, which are sold all over China.

They are widely used in woven labels, knitwear, woven fabrics, embroidery, handicrafts, fashion, gift packaging and other fields.