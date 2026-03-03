Texprocess 2026: Market overview for strategic future investments

At Texprocess 2026, 200 exhibitors from 28 countries will be represented. In a challenging market environment, the leading trade fair is a constant and reflects progress in textile processing – driven by automation, digitalisation and AI. In addition, international start-ups present their ideas and meet partners from industry and research. Techtextil takes place in parallel with an optimised hall layout.

Those investing in new processing technologies today are strengthening the future viability of their companies. New technologies offer solutions to a wide range of requirements – from increased efficiency and enhanced quality to optimised use of resources. At Texprocess, from 21 to 24 April 2026, visitors find a comprehensive market overview for these investment decisions. The leading international trade fair brings together 200 exhibitors from 28 countries at the Frankfurt exhibition grounds. The most represented exhibitor nations are Germany, Italy, Taiwan, Turkey and Great Britain. New exhibitor countries are Australia, Finland, Slovakia and Hungary.

Exhibitors include both long-standing customers and new participants. Again represented are e.g. bullmer (Germany), Brother Internationale Industriemaschinen (Germany), Eton Systems (Sweden), Kai Corporation (Japan), Morgan Tecnica (Italy), Style3D | Assyst (Germany), Veit (Germany) and Zünd (Germany). New exhibitors include e.g. Amann & Söhne (Germany), Coats Group (Great Britain), Melco International (Switzerland), NedGraphics (USA), Ozbilim (Turkey), Pathfinder Australia, PGM System (China) and Robotextile (Germany).

Up-and-coming newcomers are also showcasing their solutions at Texprocess. In the Start-up Stars area, participants include, among others, ProMSD – Pusztay (Slovakia), Prodactive Solutions (Belgium), Qsee.ai (Hong Kong) and White Pattern (Germany). Here, they connect with partners from industry and research.

Across 15 product groups, visitors discover new perspectives for their business. They compare solutions along the entire process chain – from CAD/CAM to cutting, sewing, embroidery and finishing. This forms the basis for investment decisions. For example, visitors benefit from the world’s most comprehensive range of cutting technologies. New exhibitors in this segment include Anhui Han-Bond Technology (China), Comelz (Italy), Cutting Edge Automation Machines (Italy) and Sheffield Cutting Equipment (USA).

Texprocess exhibitors present state-of-the-art processing technologies and world premieres for a wide range of requirements – whether for increasing efficiency or the precise processing of high-tech materials for extreme applications.

Efficient processing technologies, digital processes and AI-optimised workflows drive the future viability of the industry.

“Texprocess shows us the opportunities that new technologies offer to many companies. Investing in fast, connected and cost-efficient systems enables businesses to future-proof their production. Especially in light of current challenges such as volatile tariff policies, skilled labour shortages and persistently high energy costs, performance-optimised machinery and processes provide a decisive competitive advantage,” says Sabine Scharrer, Director Brand Management Technical Textiles & Textile Processing, Messe Frankfurt.

Rewarded innovations

Texprocess is the industry’s most important platform for experiencing innovations first-hand. The Texprocess Innovation Award showcases particularly outstanding ideas – selected by a renowned jury of experts. The focus is on solutions for quality enhancement, digitalisation and AI, as well as ecological and economic optimisation. The number of submissions has increased. What unites the selected innovations is their transformative impact on the textile industry. Guided tours to the award winners’ stands offer an in-depth insight into these developments.

Expert knowledge and best practices

At the Texprocess Forum, leading industry experts come together to discuss topics ranging from sustainable processing to AI-driven solutions. Selected presentations include: “AI for fashion – an E2E Ecosystem from Digital to Physical” (Gerhard Karl, Style3D | Assyst) or “Modernizing Fashion Manufacturing Without Major Investment: A Scalable Path to Industry 4.0” (Gregory Gueret, Lectra).

The entire textile production process in one place

Techtextil, the leading trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens, takes place in close proximity to Texprocess. The two events cover the entire textile production process. Together, they bring more than 1,700 exhibitors to the Frankfurt exhibition grounds. Texprocess visitors find high-tech materials for their applications at Techtextil. Of particular relevance to the apparel industry: the Performance Apparel Textiles product segment is newly positioned in Hall 9.0 of Techtextil. Thereby it moves even closer to Texprocess in Hall 8.0. For visitors, this means: short distances and additional networking opportunities.