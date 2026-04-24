Speed and connectivity: Techtextil and Texprocess provided market-ready solutions for industries under pressure

Frankfurt am Main, 24 April 2026. With more than 36,000 visitors and 1,700 exhibitors from a total of 112 countries, Techtextil and Texprocess 2026 demonstrated how innovation comes into industrial use. The convergence of research, industry and application proved to be a breeding ground for new material solutions, manufacturing and processing technologies. Natural fibres, performance apparel, connected systems and AI-driven processing technologies emerged as key growth and future markets.

Techtextil and Texprocess 2026 concluded with strong visitor and exhibitor participation

With more than 36,000 visitors and 1,700 exhibitors, the leading international trade fairs offered opportunities for new business and partnerships. Again, the events thus showed a very high level of visitor satisfaction, at 95 per cent. Exhibitor satisfaction rose to 86 per cent across both trade fairs and reached 90 per cent at Texprocess. The quality of visitors, as perceived by exhibitors, saw a significant increase of 13 per cent. This confirms Techtextil and Texprocess as the most important international platforms for launching innovations on the market and putting them into practice with relevant partners. Accordingly, the expected post-fair business for exhibitors at both trade fairs has grown considerably. In a challenging market, Techtextil and Texprocess have thus provided the global industry with a stable meeting place. Participants from 112 countries were represented at the exhibition grounds in Frankfurt. The top ten visitor countries were Germany, Italy, France, Türkiye, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Poland and Switzerland. Growth came from India, Japan, Portugal, Sweden and the USA, among others.

“Volatile market developments are driving lasting changes in business models. Connectivity, flexibility and speed are key success factors in this environment. At Techtextil and Texprocess, relevant partners come together to rapidly translate ideas into applications. New materials and innovations on supply chains are decisive competitive advantages,” says Detlef Braun, Member of the Executive Board of Messe Frankfurt.

Collaboration between research, industry and application plays a key role in the development of new solutions. This is demonstrated by the Techtextil and Texprocess Innovation Awards 2026. A majority of the award-winning innovations were realised through partnerships. For example, Samsara Eco developed an enzyme-based recycling technology in collaboration with Deakin University, The Lycra Company, Nilit and the consumer brand Lululemon.

From protective clothing to medical and automotive solutions – the applications of textile innovations span across industries. New applications emerge from chance encounters between manufacturers, processors and application partners. “At Techtextil and Texprocess, it becomes clear which solutions can succeed in cross-industry markets and secure investment. At the same time, unplanned encounters with new business partners open up access to new markets – and drive innovation,” says Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies at Messe Frankfurt.

Natural performance solutions for reduced dependence on fossil fuels

The Nature Performance segment at Techtextil presented visitors with natural and bio-based alternatives to synthetic fibres. These materials combine sustainability with high performance, enabling CO₂ savings, recyclability and reduced dependence on fossil resources. Whether heat-resilient, tear-resistant or breathable, more than 110 exhibitors demonstrated the growing use in industrial applications. Cordenka, for example, showcased technical viscose fibres for the agricultural sector that can be composted along with plant residues. Oceansafe presented a high-performance polymer made from bio-based and recycled raw materials that can be scaled for industrial use.

Market-ready high-performance textiles for apparel

In the Performance Apparel Textiles segment at Techtextil, the number of exhibitors doubled compared with the previous event. Growing investment in security, defence and civil protection is driving up demand for high-performance, standards-compliant textiles and specialised processing technologies. Companies are increasingly turning to innovative solutions that can withstand heavy wear and tear whilst meeting specific safety requirements. At Techtextil, exhibitors showcased high-performance materials designed for outdoor, sports, fashion, military and industrial safety clothing. Meanwhile, Texprocess showcased the processing technologies required to meet these demands. Concordia offered a durable, permanently flame-retardant fabric with inherent protection. Advance Hitech Textile International presented a stretch fabric for workwear with special abrasion resistance, dimensional stability and colour fastness.

Connected, demand-driven systems and efficient processing technologies

At Texprocess, visitors gained a comprehensive market overview – the basis for investment decisions in challenging times. A clear trend emerged: alongside processing machinery, connected solutions are becoming increasingly important throughout the production process. They integrate individual process steps more closely – from design and resource planning through to manufacturing – thereby enabling more flexible, demand-driven production. “The future of apparel production lies in connected supply chains and holistic business models. Innovative system architecture and efficient technologies are crucial for responding flexibly to market demands and customer needs. The latest developments were presented at Texprocess,” says Elgar Straub, Managing Director of VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies. Style3D | Assyst showcased new AI solutions for product development. These integrate design and marketing, streamline processes and reduce costs. Comelz demonstrated a cutting system that uses artificial image processing to reduce manual steps. Dürkopp Adler unveiled a new sewing system that enables simple integration through smart interfaces.