STEELTOP®: A new benchmark in flat tops for spinning preparation

Modern carding generations achieve higher production performance, placing significantly greater stress on flat tops. Higher cylinder speeds and increased fiber density, combined with tighter carding gaps, create more demanding operating conditions. At the same time, poorer raw material quality and the increased use of recycled materials further intensify these challenges. With STEELTOP®, Trützschler introduces a new full steel flat top series developed for these demanding modern carding processes.

A new benchmark in flat tops for spinning preparation

STEELTOP® is manufactured entirely from high-quality steel and is designed to deliver consistent performance under demanding production conditions. It is ideal for processing lower-grade natural and man-made fibers and is perfectly compatible with intelligent cards, including Trützschler cards equipped with T-GO, due to its superior electrical conductivity.

Built to last under extreme conditions

The new flat top achieves outstanding durability even under the most challenging carding conditions. Compared to conventional alternatives, the lifetime is more than doubled, ensuring long-term reliability.

This extended lifetime reduces waste on carding machines, including fewer flat top strips and less fiber waste and leads to cost savings of more than 30% on flat top replacement.

Driving yarn quality and production efficiency

STEELTOP® contributes to elevated yarn quality and is particularly suitable for open-end (OE) and airjet (MVS) applications. It enables comparable or better sliver and yarn quality, with a reduction in total yarn imperfections (IPI) of up to 10%. In addition, it is exceptionally effective in the removal of neps, achieving reductions of up to 20%.



Lower overall current consumption of the carding machine improves energy efficiency, while enhanced efficiency supports higher production rates.

Sustainable from top to bottom

Sustainability is a key feature of the new development. Made entirely of steel, the flat tops are fully recyclable and can be returned to the material cycle after use. At the same time, reduced waste and lower energy consumption contribute to a more sustainable carding process overall.

Extending the limits of modern carding

Combining durability, precision, recyclability, and efficiency, STEELTOP® sets a benchmark in performance and extends the limits of modern carding technology.

Proven performance in practice

Akcanlar Tekstil, one of the leading companies in the Turkish textile sector, uses STEELTOP® in its mill to process 100% cotton.

“STEELTOP® demonstrated consistently high quality and excellent durability with a typical lifespan exceeding 1,000 tons without grinding. The overall performance was impressive as the product achieves strong results even under demanding conditions.” – Akcanlar Tekstil 2, TR, Mr. Çam – Production Manager Dhanar Mas, a key player in Indonesia’s polyester industry, reported outstanding performance from STEELTOP® during trials with 100% polyester.

“Since implementing the STEELTOP®, we have seen a significant improvement in our production performance. Neps were reduced by up to 20%, and total IPI values decreased by approximately 10%. Yarn quality has noticeably improved. These results exceeded our expectations and now play a key role in our quality improvement efforts.” – Dhanar Mas, ID, Mr. Kevin – Owner