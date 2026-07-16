ICAC: Review examines the outlooks for seven major cotton producers

Washington, DC — The newest issue of Cotton: Review of the World Situation provides an in-depth look at how seven important cotton-producing countries are responding to changing markets, rising production costs, climate pressures, evolving technologies, and growing demands for quality and sustainability.

The July 2026 edition — available free of charge — features reports on the cotton sectors of Uzbekistan, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, the United States, Greece, and Pakistan. Together, the articles illustrate a global industry pursuing greater productivity and value even as weak demand, low prices, competition from synthetic fibers, and unpredictable weather continue to challenge producers.

The issue’s lead article, “Beyond Raw Fiber: Uzbekistan’s Cotton-to-Textile Transformation,” examines the country’s transition from exporting raw fiber toward a more integrated, value-added cotton and textile economy. Uzbekistan has made rapid gains in yield, mechanization, water-saving irrigation, intensive planting, domestic processing, and market reform. Its 2026 plans call for 4.5 million metric tons of seed cotton from 889,500 hectares, while the country continues expanding textile production, traceability, regenerative agriculture, and other sustainability initiatives.

The edition also includes:

“Quality Over Quantity: Argentina’s Cotton at a Turning Point,” which explores how a sharp reduction in planted area, climatic variability, pest pressures, and weakness in the domestic textile sector are increasing the importance of fiber quality and export competitiveness.

which explores how a sharp reduction in planted area, climatic variability, pest pressures, and weakness in the domestic textile sector are increasing the importance of fiber quality and export competitiveness. “Production Down, Exports Up: Brazil’s Cotton Resilience,” detailing how the world’s largest cotton exporter is adjusting production following a record crop while maintaining strong export volumes through efficiency, quality assurance, traceability, and an increasingly sophisticated logistics network.

detailing how the world’s largest cotton exporter is adjusting production following a record crop while maintaining strong export volumes through efficiency, quality assurance, traceability, and an increasingly sophisticated logistics network. “After the Drought: Spain’s Quality-Led Cotton Recovery,” examining the sector’s rebound from several difficult seasons and its emphasis on certified production, traceability, responsible water use, and the quality advantages associated with European cotton.

examining the sector’s rebound from several difficult seasons and its emphasis on certified production, traceability, responsible water use, and the quality advantages associated with European cotton. “On the Rebound: US Cotton’s Push to Rebuild Demand,” which considers the outlook for American cotton as the sector works to recover production, strengthen domestic and international demand, and reinforce cotton’s position in an increasingly competitive global fiber market.

which considers the outlook for American cotton as the sector works to recover production, strengthen domestic and international demand, and reinforce cotton’s position in an increasingly competitive global fiber market. “Smarter Fiber, Stronger Future: Greece’s Cotton Outlook,” highlighting the country’s export-oriented cotton sector and its efforts to compete through quality differentiation, precision agriculture, improved irrigation efficiency, sustainability, and traceable European production.

highlighting the country’s export-oriented cotton sector and its efforts to compete through quality differentiation, precision agriculture, improved irrigation efficiency, sustainability, and traceable European production. “Uneven Recovery: Pakistan’s Cotton Sector Under Pressure,” describing a mixed outlook in which cotton area has declined in Punjab but increased substantially in Sindh. Although production could recover, high input costs, climate risks, competing crops, weak grower incentives, and continued reliance on imported cotton remain significant concerns.

Taken as a whole, the issue shows that there is no single outlook for the global cotton industry. Some countries are expanding exports or domestic textile capacity, while others are confronting falling acreage, production shortfalls, or weaker mill demand. Across nearly every market, however, competitiveness increasingly depends on productivity, fiber quality, sustainability, traceability, technological adoption, and the ability to respond quickly to changing demand.