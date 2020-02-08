EU GSP + Concession Rule for Sri Lankan Exports to UK till 2020

According to the source (MENAFN – Colombo Gazette), EU GSP+ concession rule would continue to be implemented for Sri Lanka’s exports to the UK following Brexit, till the end of the transition period, December 21, 2020, stated the Foreign Ministry.

Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Senior Advisor on Economic Affairs to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka was visiting UK, when he met the Rt Hon Conor Burns MP, Minister of State for International Trade.

Both sides consented mutually on the EU GSP+ concession rule and Minister Burns further commented that the UK would be launching an independent trade preference scheme after the mentioned date. Matters of economic cooperation and business investment opportunities were discussed.

Cabraal also met Dr Liam Fox, MP and Former Secretary of State for International Trade and delivered a speech on ‘Sri Lanka-2020 and Beyond’ in the House of Lords by The Lord Sheikh, Member of the House of Lords and Friend of Sri Lanka.