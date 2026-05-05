Techtextil 2026: KARL MAYER impresses as an innovative sector partner

In-depth professional discussions and keen interest in textile innovations at Techtextil 2026 in Frankfurt am Main

KARL MAYER looks back with satisfaction on its participation in Techtextil 2026. From April 21 to 24, the international industry leader used the trade show in Frankfurt to meet with numerous key customers at its booth and, at the same time, establish many new contacts. Most visitors came from Germany, followed by major markets such as Poland, the United Kingdom, Turkey, France, and Portugal.

A strong start to the trade show, featuring networking, guidance, and expert discussions

The KARL MAYER booth received a very positive response, particularly during the first two days of the trade show. Trade visitors were especially interested in the trendy solutions for sport shoes, innovations for the composite sector, and a collection of performance Warp Knits on display. The portfolio showcased impressively demonstrated the diverse applications of warp knitting technology in the field of Technical Textiles.

Visitors took the opportunity to explore new business areas, gain in-depth information, or take away new ideas. In addition, an intensive professional exchange developed regarding specific technological issues and future projects.

“Some of our customers are very actively driving the topic of innovation forward. We have held promising discussions with them regarding specific projects, which we can support very efficiently through our new TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER,” summarized Hagen Lotzmann, President of the Technical Textiles Business Unit at KARL MAYER.

While customers in specialized fields in particular were successfully pursuing clear objectives, the general mood in the industry remained subdued overall in light of the tense geopolitical conditions.

A wide range of topics in Technical Textiles

The subjects discussed at the trade fair reflected the diversity of the technical textiles sector. Key topics included:

Aerospace: KARL MAYER supplies machines used to produce, among other things, fine nets made of gold-plated material for applications in satellite systems.

KARL MAYER supplies machines used to produce, among other things, fine nets made of gold-plated material for applications in satellite systems. Defense & Protection: KARL MAYER machines are utilized to produce items for a wide range of applications – from camouflage nets to functional underwear and helmet liners to protective vests.

KARL MAYER machines are utilized to produce items for a wide range of applications – from camouflage nets to functional underwear and helmet liners to protective vests. Use of fibers from natural raw materials: Together with Lenzing, KARL MAYER is working on a project to process TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal fibers using Micro Technology on warp knitting machines. The products manufactured from these fibers are in demand in both fashion and apparel as well as in home textiles.

Together with Lenzing, KARL MAYER is working on a project to process TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal fibers using Micro Technology on warp knitting machines. The products manufactured from these fibers are in demand in both fashion and apparel as well as in home textiles. Woven-like Warp Knits for corporate and workwear: Items produced on three- and two-bar tricot machines closely resemble woven fabrics in appearance, yet are easy-care, wrinkle-free, and offer maximum comfort.

Items produced on three- and two-bar tricot machines closely resemble woven fabrics in appearance, yet are easy-care, wrinkle-free, and offer maximum comfort. Footwear fabrics: With new developments in the jacquard double-needle-bar-raschel sector, KARL MAYER is ushering in a new design era for sports and athleisure shoes. The new HKS 3-M EL PLUS processes coarse yarns and produces mesh structures with unmatched efficiency.

With new developments in the jacquard double-needle-bar-raschel sector, KARL MAYER is ushering in a new design era for sports and athleisure shoes. The new HKS 3-M EL PLUS processes coarse yarns and produces mesh structures with unmatched efficiency. Shade nets: A classic application for KARL MAYER raschel machines, which process a wide range of materials – from ribbons to monofilament.

A classic application for KARL MAYER raschel machines, which process a wide range of materials – from ribbons to monofilament. Construction textiles: Whether for road construction, slope stabilization, concrete reinforcement, roofing materials or plaster mesh – the non-crimp fabrics and fabrics with weft insertion produced by KARL MAYER machines make construction and renovation easier, more environmentally friendly, and faster.

A visit to the Opening Week of KARL MAYER’s new TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER, held concurrently at the company’s headquarters in Obertshausen, offered further solutions, inspiration, and expertise on these and other trending topics – an opportunity that many guests took advantage of.

Higher productivity in the manufacture of shade nets

KARL MAYER demonstrated its expertise in the field of shade nets with a collection of items produced on its new RS 2 NET. There was considerable interest in this new machine, which boasts unique productivity. Some visitors gained first-hand insight into the machine’s performance during a guided tour of the TEXTILE INNOVATION CENTER.

Textile innovations for functional apparel

With its textile innovations, KARL MAYER is setting new standards in the field of functional apparel as well. As part of the Techtextil event “Performance Apparel on Stage,” a jacket made from a dense sun-protective Warp Knit was presented live. The garment impressed the expert jury with its high effectiveness: The UV protection factor of the warp knitted fabric used is more than twice as high as that of comparable circular knits with the same weight per unit area – without any special finishing, just through the structure of the Warp Knit itself.

In addition, the fabric stands out for its silky feel, light weight, breathability, and a pleasantly cool sensation against the skin.