Saurer at ITM 2026: answering markets needs for flexibility

The textile industry is facing unprecedented challenges: geopolitical tensions, natural disasters and pandemics and are changing market conditions overnight. Today, flexibility is no longer an option, but a survival strategy. At the ITM 2026 in Istanbul, Saurer will be demonstrating how modern machine technology delivers flexibility – from bale to yarn – in hall 7 at booth 709 A.

Five spinning systems for flexible decisions and a wide range of materials

The Saurer machines follow the E³ concept, being optimised for energy-saving, economics and ergonomics, and offering real customer value. As the only supplier in the industry to offer all five end-spinning systems, Saurer helps customers plan their optimised yarn production layout. These are ring spinning (Zinser 51), compact spinning (Zinser 51 Zpact FX), worsted spinning (Zinser 451), air spinning (Autoairo) and rotor spinning (Autocoro 11 and BD 8).



In addition to production flexibility, the market demands the capability to process a wide range of fibres and yarn counts. Saurer machines can process all of these, including cotton and wool, synthetic fibres, high-performance materials such as aramid, and recycled or regenerated fibres – from bale to yarn.

Pre-spinning for all applications

The Saurer pre-spinning product portfolio offers several options for either mass production or flexible lots. Different combinations of opening and carding, using modern technology and digital control, ensure the best possible quality of sliver for subsequent processes in the spinning mill.

At ITM, Saurer will present the Autocard SC8: a high-performance card designed to meet the demands for flexibility of modern spinning mills. With a carding area of 4.8 m², a carding width of 1.38 m, and a cylinder diameter of 1.46 m, the Autocard SC8 delivers superior sliver quality, higher productivity, while optimising energy efficiency. Its smart design with optimised licker-in and doffer positioning extends the length of the carding section, giving spinning mills the flexibility to adapt to different raw materials and fibre types – including recycled fibres – without compromising on quality or output.

Zinser 51 Zpact FX for unlimited flexibility

The Zinser 51 is the longest ring frame on the market, with up to 2,200 spindles for universal yarn counts (except for very coarse yarn) and is already running successfully in Türkiye.

The Zpact FX is the universal, modular, highly flexible compact system from Saurer that can be used for a wide range of yarn counts and applications. It is suitable for high-speed spinning, siro and core yarns. Even yarns with low twist can be spun at high speeds to fulfil customers’ lower hairiness requirements on Zinser 51 Zpact FX. Spinning mills can quickly adapt to market needs because they can easily switch between compact and conventional spinning.

Autocoro 11 with Duo Sliver Feeding at ITM

Two slivers can be blended directly on the Autocoro 11 machine with the help of two opening rollers – adjustable in smallest increments. The result is cost-effective production of coloured mélange yarns, especially in smaller batches, with maximum reproducibility. This is a revolution for manufacturers who need to react quickly to fashion trends, customer requirements, or the processing of recycled materials.

Fashionable yarns in flexible production

Thanks to the Multilot function, multiple lots can be processed simultaneously on a single machine during rotor spinning (Autocoro 11 and BD 8), air-spinning (Autoairo) and twisting (TC2), allowing orders to be redistributed flexibly. Short set-up times ensure that product changes keep pace with the market. Fancynation software enables any fancy yarns to be produced on ring and rotor spinning machines, providing a direct lever for differentiation and new market opportunities.

Increased flexibility with world-class components

Components from the Texparts product line ensure excellence in spinning. The world’s most versatile short-staple weighting arm series, the PK 2630, is available for both round and hexagonal support rods to ensure the highest stable yarn quality. Various types of high-speed spindles are available for all applications, including the latest innovative Eshape spindle with the Spinnfinity Zero underwinding system to ensure maximum productivity. These spindles are complemented by a range of high-speed rings manufactured by Texparts.

Digitalisation and automation

The Senses Mill digital control and monitoring solution provides real-time data for fast, informed production decisions. Saurer has been integrating automation into its machines for decades, including doffers in rotor spinning machines and automatic doffing in roving and ring spinning machines. Today, modern automation is complemented by external solutions such as the Bobbin Transport System BTS, AGVs and cobots for mill automation. The new Hunter S1 can-transport AGV is designed to transport sliver cans from draw frames to roving or rotor spinning machines.

Sun – Service Unlimited: lasting a lifetime

Saurer offers customised service solutions for its machines to ensure a long and productive lifespan. Customers can upgrade their machines with the latest technology to enhance productivity for processing recycled fibres. These services help mills to improve quality, performance and profitability. rX Recycling Xtreme Autocoro upgrades allow customers to benefit from the latest Saurer developments, even in older machine generations.