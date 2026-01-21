The smart replacement: organIQ seek as an alternative to potassium permanganate

LAB 102 – the blue veins of CHT – brings the Denim Industry closer to permanganate-free bleaching through new application findings within the organIQ seek platform.

CHT Group announces new technical findings within its organIQ seek platform that significantly advance the transition toward permanganate-free denim bleaching. Through extensive industrial testing and application research, CHT confirms that organIQ seek can now be used with remarkable effectiveness as a substitute for potassium permanganate in spray bleach, while remaining aligned with sustainability expectations and cost realities in the European market.

The global denim sector continues to rely heavily on potassium permanganate to achieve the characteristic “used look.” Internal calculations indicate that approximately 250,000 liters of permanganate solution are consumed daily in continuous global production. Despite growing regulatory pressure and brand commitments under European sustainability frameworks, the adoption of ecological alternatives has been limited due to technical challenges such as inconsistencies in color loss, fiber sensitivity and equipment corrosion.

CHT has a long history of pioneering sustainable denim chemistry. In 2015, the company introduced organIQ BLEACH T, the first ecological alternative to potassium permanganate with near-unrestricted application performance.

Although highly effective, costs prevented broad industry adoption at the time.

After more than a decade of focused research conducted by the specialists at LAB102, the blue veins of CHT can now confirm a major advancement within its organIQ seek ecosystem. While organIQ seek has been known for its versatility and ecological profile, its performance level now brings the industry significantly closer to truly permanganate-free bleaching. The technology has reached a stage where it performs incredibly well as a permanganate substitute in spray bleach, delivering consistent fading effects, excellent color removal and reliable process stability – without the environmental drawbacks traditionally associated with KMnO₄. Furthermore, the same chemistry remains fully compatible with water-based bleaching, nebulization (fogging), and foam applications, including sharp contrast effects such as the classic salt-and-pepper finish.

“Since the introduction of organIQ BLEACH T, our objective has been to offer ecological solutions that meet the technical realities of industrial denim finishing. The confirmed capabilities of organIQ seek in spray bleach applications represent a meaningful step toward reducing and ultimately replacing permanganate use – both technically and economically. This is an important development for the denim industry in Europe and worldwide,” says Thomas Aplas, Head of LAB102.

These new findings fit naturally within the existing organIQ seek platform and support the growing demand for safer and more responsible chemistry in the EU textile sector. They also align with emerging European regulatory frameworks, including the EU Green Deal, the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles, and increasing brand commitments to phase out hazardous substances.

CHT invites brands, laundries, and technology partners to request demonstrations or technical consultations on the new organIQ seek system.

Discover the benefits of organIQ seek here: organIQ seek I Ecological jeans finishing without compromises

