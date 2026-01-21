Borealis Invests €49 Million to Scale Borstar® Nextension Polypropylene Production in Germany

Borealis has announced a €49 million strategic investment to expand production of its Borstar® Nextension polypropylene (PP) at the company’s manufacturing site in Burghausen, Germany. The investment will scale up the commercial output of next-generation single-site polypropylene (ssPP) grades designed to deliver higher purity, improved processability, and enhanced performance across multiple applications.

Enabling Circular Design Through Monomaterials

The expansion strengthens Borealis’ ability to support the shift toward high-performance monomaterial PP solutions. Borstar Nextension technology integrates multiple performance properties into a single PP material, enabling the replacement of complex multilayer structures. This supports design for circularity, reduces material weight, and improves functional performance—key priorities for packaging, healthcare, mobility, and fiber applications.

Supporting EU Recyclability Targets

In packaging, Borstar Nextension PP grades help brand owners and converters comply with the EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), including the goal of 100% recyclable packaging by 2030. Existing applications in flexible packaging demonstrate gains in processability, sustainability, purity, clarity, and sealing performance, while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Driving Customer Growth and Sustainability

Craig Arnold, Executive Vice President Polyolefins, Circular Economy Solutions and Base Chemicals at Borealis, emphasized that scaling Borstar Nextension PP production enables customers to stay ahead of tightening regulations and evolving market expectations. The investment reinforces Borealis’ commitment to expanding access to innovative, recyclable polymer materials suitable for a wide range of industries.

Bottom line: This investment positions Borealis to accelerate adoption of recyclable, monomaterial PP solutions—helping customers meet regulatory demands while advancing circular economy objectives across packaging and beyond.