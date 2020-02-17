Truetzschler introduces line concepts, wires for sustainable wipes, hygiene textiles

Truetzschler has introduced new line concepts for efficiently making cotton nonwovens for wipes or hygiene textiles at INDEX 2020.

Cotton is a favourite for consumers for its soft and natural touch when it comes to fabric and other products that come in contact with the skin.

Fibre fineness – most fibres range between 3-5.5 mic or 1.0-2.8 dtex – strength and absorbent capacity make cotton fibres an ideal material for single-use dry and wet wipes. There are just two reasons for the limited usage of cotton fibres in single-use nonwovens – firstly, cotton is higher priced than less expensive viscose/polyester blends most times and cotton fibres are natural products whose qualities vary both regionally and from year to year.

At INDEX booth 2327 Truetzschler Nonwovens addresses these challenges and discusses proven technologies which reliably turn even comber noils, short or unbleached cotton fibres into high-value products.

Another focus is on Truetzschler and Voith’s WLS (Wet-laying/Spunlacing) technology. We will discuss opportunities of WLS-lines and WLS in combination with other technologies for providing consumers with eco-friendly, sustainable and affordable single-use nonwoven products.

Truetzschler Card Clothing’s in-house competence centre with respect to clothing and comprehensive service, presents its latest development: the SUPERTIP wire generation which brings card clothing to a new level of quality and profitability.