Archroma, Carlin, present 1st ‘Colour Atlas’ for polyester and active wear trends for winter 21-22

Archroma, global leader in colour and specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, presented a ‘Colour Atlas by Archroma®’ for polyester at the Première Vision event. The first library for polyester brings 1,440 colours for sportswear and athleisure, swimwear, children’s clothing, shoes, as well as for fashion and home textiles.

Carlin, a pioneer in anticipating trends since 1947, also presented its selection of trends in active wear and unveiled the three hottest colours for winter 2021/2022.

Concerning materials, Carlin predicts the popularity of compact knits, fine nervous gauges (neo milano stretch pop), embossed ribs, coloured furs, knitted materials, city: ultra-matte colour drapery, double sides, jeans, over dye, deep dye.

Selected in collaboration with fashion, sportswear and trend experts, the Colour Atlas by Archroma® Polyester Library brings together new colours in line with current trends, from the most neutral tones to the most vivid hues to fluorescent colours.

Composed of two volumes, the first ‘Colour Atlas’ for polyester by Archroma allows professionals to quickly compose the palettes they need: colourful book covers indicate the shades that lie within each book, making it easy to select palettes.

Each volume’s accordion-fold book design yields quick, intuitive browsing of all colours allowing for fast creation of mood boards and palettes.

Also available online, the first ‘Colour Atlas’ for polyester makes it possible to search for the exact colour of an object or garment using a photo, thanks to its ‘colour on the go’ search tool.

In line with the most demanding performance specifications, the shades of the ‘Colour Atlas’ for polyester are characterised by their excellent resistance to washing, so that they can be easily used for the design and production of sportswear fabrics and articles, achievability and reproducibility in global production supply chains, compliance with the main ecological standards, such as bluesign, Oekotex or ZDHC, as well as the specifications of major brands.