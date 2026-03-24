Trützschler uses Techtextil to push smarter, leaner nonwovens production

The German machinery group is betting that the next phase of nonwovens growth will depend on digital control, compact equipment and recycling-ready processing.

Trützschler will arrive at Techtextil 2026 with a broad message: nonwovens producers need not just faster machinery, but more flexible, data-rich and resource-efficient systems. At the centre of its presentation are upgraded X-Series cards, digital monitoring tools, and recycling solutions to help a market under pressure to improve both productivity and sustainability.

What is new: better cards, tighter control

The company will showcase upgrades across its nonwovens portfolio, including the NCT-X, NC-X and compact NC-Xe cards, alongside the MPD dryer and AquaJet-X. These are designed for spunlace, needle-punching and air-through bonding applications, with an emphasis on smaller footprints and stable output.

Its T-SUPREMA needle-punching line, already operating at customer sites, signals a push into versatile production across a wide range of basis weights.

Why it matters: digitalisation is becoming operational infrastructure

Trützschler’s T-ONE digital environment points to where machinery competition is heading. New functions include real-time energy monitoring, CO₂ footprint calculation and camera-based anomaly detection to spot fibre migration before it causes downtime.

That matters in nonwovens, where energy use, process stability and traceable performance increasingly shape profitability.

What comes next: recycling joins mainstream machinery strategy

The group is also highlighting TRUECYCLED, its end-to-end textile-waste recycling system. That reflects a broader shift: recycling is no longer an experimental add-on, but part of mainstream machinery strategy.

For producers, the implication is clear. Future-ready nonwovens lines will need to deliver not only output, but also adaptability, transparency and circular capability.