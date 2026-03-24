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Trützschler uses Techtextil to push smarter, leaner nonwovens production

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The German machinery group is betting that the next phase of nonwovens growth will depend on digital control, compact equipment and recycling-ready processing.

Trützschler will arrive at Techtextil 2026 with a broad message: nonwovens producers need not just faster machinery, but more flexible, data-rich and resource-efficient systems. At the centre of its presentation are upgraded X-Series cards, digital monitoring tools, and recycling solutions to help a market under pressure to improve both productivity and sustainability.

What is new: better cards, tighter control
The company will showcase upgrades across its nonwovens portfolio, including the NCT-X, NC-X and compact NC-Xe cards, alongside the MPD dryer and AquaJet-X. These are designed for spunlace, needle-punching and air-through bonding applications, with an emphasis on smaller footprints and stable output.

Its T-SUPREMA needle-punching line, already operating at customer sites, signals a push into versatile production across a wide range of basis weights.

T-SUPREMA needle-punching line in operation: Proven, flexible, efficient.

Why it matters: digitalisation is becoming operational infrastructure
Trützschler’s T-ONE digital environment points to where machinery competition is heading. New functions include real-time energy monitoring, CO₂ footprint calculation and camera-based anomaly detection to spot fibre migration before it causes downtime.

That matters in nonwovens, where energy use, process stability and traceable performance increasingly shape profitability.

What comes next: recycling joins mainstream machinery strategy
The group is also highlighting TRUECYCLED, its end-to-end textile-waste recycling system. That reflects a broader shift: recycling is no longer an experimental add-on, but part of mainstream machinery strategy.

For producers, the implication is clear. Future-ready nonwovens lines will need to deliver not only output, but also adaptability, transparency and circular capability.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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