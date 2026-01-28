U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol appoints dual leadership to accelerate market adoption and supply-chain collaboration

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol has announced the appointment of Marjory Walker and Liz Hershfield as Co-Directors, both serving on the Executive Leadership Team. The move introduces a dual-pillar leadership model designed to scale adoption, strengthen credibility, and deepen engagement across the global cotton value chain.

Clear division of roles

Marjory Walker – Program & Operations Lead

Walker will oversee the Trust Protocol’s Standards & Assurance, Field Programs, Communications & Marketing, and Operations . Her mandate includes safeguarding the integrity of verification, evolving standards to incorporate regenerative practices , and advancing risk mitigation, messaging, and stakeholder engagement.

Hershfield will lead global market development and supply chain teams, overseeing traceability systems, training, operations, and assurance to ensure compliance across mills, manufacturers, brands, and retailers. Her focus is on translating sustainability outcomes into measurable value for members.

Leadership endorsement

“This new leadership structure … will strengthen our focus on key areas, streamline our processes, and foster greater collaboration across the organization,” said Gary Adams, noting the pair’s combined expertise in sustainability, supply chains, and communications.

Industry credentials

Walker also serves as Vice President of Council Operations and Director of Communications at the National Cotton Council , with prior senior roles at the Cotton Board .

at the , with prior senior roles at the . Hershfield is Executive Director of Cotton Council International and brings more than 30 years of fashion and sustainability leadership, including work with J.Crew, Madewell, Bonobos, and Old Navy.

Why it matters

The appointment signals a strategic push to scale verified, sustainably grown U.S. cotton by aligning robust standards with market-driven adoption—bridging farm-level practices, traceability, and brand value creation under a single, coordinated leadership structure.