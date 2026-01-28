Shapewear meets denim: Shapellx enters jeans with built-in sculpting

The shapewear–denim crossover continues to gain momentum as Shapellx debuts its Bare Essence AirSmooth Denim Collection, marking a strategic category expansion from innerwear into everyday jeans.
What’s new
- High-waisted skinny and flare jeans engineered with non-removable, discreet hip pads to create a naturally balanced hourglass effect.
- Built-in shaping mesh delivers targeted tummy control and waist shaping, while contour seams enhance lift and smoothing without visible bulk.
- Pull-on construction (no zippers or buttons) with faux front pockets and functional back pockets to reduce bulk and improve comfort.
Fabric & fit
- Denim blend: 89% cotton / 8% polyester / 3% Lycra for structure, stretch, and recovery.
- Inclusive sizing: Regular (S–3XL) and Petite (SP–3XLP).
- Colors: Light Blue and Midnight Blue.
- Price: $138, sold exclusively online.
Why it matters
According to VP Shane Shi, customer insights drove the move: women wanted trustworthy, all-day denim that avoids waist digging, zipper anxiety, and lack of hip support—especially for long workdays, postpartum changes, and prolonged sitting. Shapellx responded by starting with construction, translating shapewear know-how into denim rather than following trends.
Early response & next steps
Initial feedback highlights comfort, support, and sculpting that integrates seamlessly into daily wardrobes. Shapellx plans to gather broader customer input before scaling further within the category.
Bottom line: Shapellx’s AirSmooth launch underscores a growing opportunity where solution-driven shapewear engineering reshapes denim expectations—prioritizing comfort, confidence, and inclusive fit over traditional hardware-heavy designs.