Shapewear meets denim: Shapellx enters jeans with built-in sculpting

The shapewear–denim crossover continues to gain momentum as Shapellx debuts its Bare Essence AirSmooth Denim Collection, marking a strategic category expansion from innerwear into everyday jeans.

What’s new

High-waisted skinny and flare jeans engineered with non-removable, discreet hip pads to create a naturally balanced hourglass effect.

engineered with to create a naturally balanced hourglass effect. Built-in shaping mesh delivers targeted tummy control and waist shaping, while contour seams enhance lift and smoothing without visible bulk.

delivers targeted tummy control and waist shaping, while enhance lift and smoothing without visible bulk. Pull-on construction (no zippers or buttons) with faux front pockets and functional back pockets to reduce bulk and improve comfort.

Fabric & fit

Denim blend: 89% cotton / 8% polyester / 3% Lycra for structure, stretch, and recovery.

for structure, stretch, and recovery. Inclusive sizing: Regular (S–3XL) and Petite (SP–3XLP) .

and . Colors: Light Blue and Midnight Blue .

and . Price: $138, sold exclusively online.

Why it matters

According to VP Shane Shi, customer insights drove the move: women wanted trustworthy, all-day denim that avoids waist digging, zipper anxiety, and lack of hip support—especially for long workdays, postpartum changes, and prolonged sitting. Shapellx responded by starting with construction, translating shapewear know-how into denim rather than following trends.

Early response & next steps

Initial feedback highlights comfort, support, and sculpting that integrates seamlessly into daily wardrobes. Shapellx plans to gather broader customer input before scaling further within the category.

Bottom line: Shapellx’s AirSmooth launch underscores a growing opportunity where solution-driven shapewear engineering reshapes denim expectations—prioritizing comfort, confidence, and inclusive fit over traditional hardware-heavy designs.