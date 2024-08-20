UBG and FPCCI urged Govt. for securing US$ 5b orders from Bangladesh

United Business Group (UBG) and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) urged the government to take immediate measures to secure US $ 05 billion worth of textile orders from Bangladesh.



The UBG Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer and the FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President of Zaki Aijaz demanded a reduction in electricity tariffs, restoration of SRO 1125 for exports, and a decrease in interest rates to 15 percent.



They were of the view that if swift measures are not taken, these lucrative orders will be lost to India, Cambodia, or Vietnam.



The business leaders also expressed concern over the closure of textile industries in Faisalabad and announced that the FPCCI, UBG and business community will present a plan of action to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



Delay in resolving Investment Policy (IP) issues may result in Pakistan losing US $ 05 billion worth of orders, they feared and emphasized the need for prompt action to protect the country’s industrial assets.