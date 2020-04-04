UCMTF highlights French Textile Apparatus at the ITM 2020 Preview

ITM in Istanbul is a major opportunity for the Turkish industrialists to meet the French equipment manufacturers at the highest level. The French exhibitors, which are waiting to welcome them, belong to UCMTF. Christian Guinet, new Secretary General of UCMTF, has a very good personal knowledge and understanding of the Turkish textile and carpeting industries.

According to him, “Of course, the recent global turmoil due to the coronavirus has slowed many projects but market changes is what our industry is about, it is quicker and quicker whatever the day-to-day issues. Then, our members have to be closer and closer partners for their customers in order to interact with them, understand their needs, focus on their R&D to find solutions, offer state-of-the-art equipment and the best service to every customer. “

He added that French textile equipment manufacturers are R & D and service geeks. As they are SME’s run by entrepreneurs just as their Turkish customers, it is very easy for them to understand each other very well and to go beyond usual business relationships.

France is the sixth major textile equipment exporters worldwide. The French companies are particularly strong in long fibre spinning (wool, acrylic …), yarn twisting and control (including technical yarns), space-dyeing, heat setting for carpet yarns, carpet systems, dyeing and finishing, felts and belts for finishing processes, nonwovens, air conditioning of textile plants and recycling processes of textile materials. The total annual consolidated turnover is about 1 billion Euros.

For many years, the French have been very active on the Turkish market. In Gaziantep, they were the first ones to organize a national pavilion, it was back in 1995. In Izmir and Gaziantep, they have organized road shows.