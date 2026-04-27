Under Armour joins U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol with traceable cotton pilot in Freedom collection

The move gives the sportswear brand access to verified farm-level environmental data and signals how traceability is becoming a sourcing requirement rather than a marketing add-on.

Under Armour has joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, linking the performance brand to one of the most data-driven cotton traceability and sustainability platforms in the market. As part of its initial rollout, the company plans to use cotton tracked through the Trust Protocol in all graphic T-shirts within its Freedom collection this fall, a line focused on military personnel, veterans, and first responders. The membership gives Under Armour access to verified, field-level data on water use, greenhouse-gas emissions, soil health, and land use—metrics that brands increasingly need as supply-chain scrutiny intensifies.

For Under Armour, the strategic value is less about a single product line than about building stronger sourcing visibility. Aaron Driggers, the company’s sustainability director, said the brand sees material choice as central to product performance and wants better insight into where and how its cotton is grown. That positions the Trust Protocol not just as a sustainability label, but as an infrastructure layer for validating environmental claims and embedding more credible cotton sourcing into future product development.

The Trust Protocol has been trying to build exactly that proposition. It describes itself as a voluntary programme for U.S. cotton growers that combines continuous improvement with traceability and measurable environmental performance across six sustainability areas. In its latest progress reporting, the organisation said more than 1,500 grower members had recorded measurable progress across all six areas since 2015, and that growers had exceeded five of six national improvement targets over the programme’s first five years.

The timing matters. Apparel brands are under growing pressure to prove that cotton sustainability claims are backed by verifiable data rather than broad sourcing commitments. Under Armour’s move follows other recent additions to the Trust Protocol brand roster, including Walmart, suggesting the platform is gaining traction among major buyers seeking traceable U.S. cotton. The next test will be whether these memberships remain limited to pilot programmes and capsule products, or expand into larger-volume sourcing strategies across core apparel categories.