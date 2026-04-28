Sapphire Fibres completes share issuance after reliance cotton merger

The transaction folds Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills into Sapphire Fibres, expanding Sapphire’s paid-up capital and completing a key step in the group’s textile-sector consolidation.

Sapphire Fibres Limited has issued 1,321,967 new ordinary shares following its merger with Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited, according to a Pakistan Stock Exchange disclosure. The shares were credited to investors’ Central Depository System accounts on April 24, 2026, in exchange for their Reliance Cotton holdings.

Swap ratio executed

The merger was implemented through a share swap of 0.40 Sapphire Fibres shares for every one Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills share, based on the merger entitlement list dated April 16, 2026. After the share credit, Reliance Cotton’s securities were removed from the Central Depository System, effectively completing the market infrastructure step of the transaction.

Sapphire Fibres’ paid-up capital has now been revised to 24,871,228 shares. For investors, this means Reliance Cotton shareholders have moved into Sapphire Fibres’ shareholder base rather than holding a separately traded spinning company.

Court-backed consolidation

The merger process began in September 2025, when Sapphire Fibres’ board approved a Scheme of Compromises, Arrangement and Reconstruction to merge Reliance Cotton into the company. The transaction required court and regulatory formalities, including approval from the Sindh High Court under Sections 279 to 283 of the Companies Act, 2017.

A PSX notice in early April confirmed that the High Court had sanctioned the scheme and that Reliance Cotton shareholders would receive Sapphire Fibres shares under the 0.40-for-one swap ratio.

Why it matters

The deal is small in market-wide terms but strategically relevant for Pakistan’s spinning and textile sector, where scale, balance-sheet strength and integrated operations increasingly matter. Mergers can help companies rationalise capacity, reduce administrative duplication and bring assets under stronger corporate platforms.

The next issue for investors is operational, not procedural: whether Sapphire Fibres can extract efficiencies from the enlarged structure, improve asset utilisation and strengthen its position across yarn, fabric and garment manufacturing. In a textile market facing energy costs, cotton volatility and export-margin pressure, consolidation will matter only if it translates into stronger competitiveness.