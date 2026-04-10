Uniqlo and Aritzia are winning in apparel by making value feel premium

In a weak consumer market, both retailers are showing that a clear value proposition, disciplined product strategy and ambitious physical expansion can still produce double-digit growth.

Uniqlo and Aritzia are emerging as two of the clearest outperformers in apparel retail, posting strong growth even as many brands struggle with soft demand and more price-sensitive shoppers. Bloomberg Second Measure data cited by EMARKETER show Aritzia’s U.S. observable sales more than doubled year on year for the week ended March 29, while Fast Retailing’s U.S. sales rose 21.6%, making Uniqlo’s parent one of the fastest-growing apparel retailers in the same period. (emarketer.com)

The broader company data support the momentum. Fast Retailing raised its full-year outlook on April 9 after reporting strong second-quarter results, with Reuters noting that North America and Europe have been delivering annual sales growth of 30%–50% since 2022. The company’s investor materials also show double-digit same-store sales growth in the U.S. business during the September 2025–February 2026 half-year, underlining that this is not just a one-week spike.

Aritzia’s formula is similar in structure, though more elevated in positioning. The Canadian retailer has been leaning on its “everyday luxury” proposition — clothing that feels more durable and polished than fast fashion but remains within reach of aspirational shoppers. Aritzia previously reported 32% revenue growth and 22% comparable sales growth in fiscal second quarter 2026, fueled by strong demand, marketing and new boutique openings.

The second pillar is store expansion. Uniqlo is opening in major U.S. urban corridors, while Aritzia continues to scale its U.S. footprint and has identified room for 180 to 200-plus locations over time. Both are favoring larger-format stores that act as both selling space and brand theatre.

The lesson for the rest of apparel is straightforward: when shoppers are cautious, growth goes to retailers that make “quality for the price” easy to understand — and then reinforce it in every store, category and message.