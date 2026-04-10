China’s textile hubs face a new margin squeeze as oil-linked inputs rise and orders weaken

Zhejiang mills are being hit by a familiar but dangerous combination: higher petrochemical-based raw material costs, soft demand and growing reluctance to take orders without pricing visibility.

Textile manufacturers in eastern China are coming under fresh pressure as higher oil-linked input costs collide with weakening downstream demand, tightening margins across one of the country’s most important fabric and garment supply bases. The immediate trigger is the disruption to energy and petrochemical flows linked to the conflict around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, which has pushed crude and derivative markets sharply higher in recent weeks. Reuters reported Brent near $110 a barrel on April 5, while broader supply-chain surveys showed factories globally facing higher input costs and delivery disruption in March.

For textiles, the transmission channel is direct. Polyester value chains depend heavily on petroleum-derived inputs such as PTA and ethylene glycol, and Reuters has already reported that the Iran conflict is squeezing petrochemical supply and lifting plastics prices globally. In China, spot PTA prices also showed sharp day-to-day volatility in early April, reflecting the nervousness in feedstock markets.

The strongest local claim in the source text — that some material costs in Zhejiang have “doubled” within weeks — could not be independently confirmed from the higher-quality sources I checked. What is verifiable is that manufacturers in eastern and southern China have been reporting sharp price increases in polyester and acrylic-based inputs since the conflict began, with Bloomberg citing rises of more than 10% and frequent repricing by suppliers.

That matters because mills are not facing this cost shock in a strong demand environment. The source text describes falling orders, reluctance to commit to new production, and a view among some operators that reselling raw materials may currently be more profitable than converting them into finished goods. The same report also notes that many firms are working with limited inventories and are weighing production cuts if conditions do not improve quickly.

For Zhejiang’s textile cluster, the issue is not simply higher raw material prices. It is the combination of feedstock volatility, weak order visibility and thin processing margins. If those three pressures persist into mid-April, more mills may decide that cutting utilization is less risky than producing into a loss-making market.