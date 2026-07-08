Upcycled fashion market heads for $22bn as circularity moves from niche to commercial strategy

The upcycling opportunity is growing, but scale will depend on reliable waste supply, sorting systems, design capability and consumer trust.

The global upcycled fashion market is forecast to grow from $9.33 billion in 2025 to about $22.29 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1%, according to Precedence Research. Textile Today reported the trend under a $19.47 billion market projection, reflecting the same broader message: upcycled fashion is moving beyond craft-led sustainability into a measurable commercial category.

Apparel leads the market

Apparel accounted for the largest share of the upcycled fashion market in 2025, with a reported 69% share. This is logical: clothing generates large volumes of post-consumer waste, deadstock, cutting-room scraps and unsold inventory that can be redesigned into higher-value products. Accessories are expected to grow faster, partly because they require smaller material quantities and can absorb irregular waste streams more easily.

Europe led the market with a 36% share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth through 2035. For Asia’s textile and apparel producers, the opportunity is not only retail branding. It also includes sorting, grading, repair, remanufacturing, design services, small-batch production and digital resale-linked supply chains.

Regulation strengthens the business case

The policy backdrop is becoming more favourable. The EU’s circular textiles strategy includes design requirements for longer-lasting and more repairable textiles, a Digital Product Passport, restrictions on textile-waste exports and harmonised Extended Producer Responsibility rules. The revised EU Waste Framework Directive has also strengthened the producer-responsibility framework for textile collection and waste management.

That means brands will increasingly need business models that reduce waste exposure and keep materials in circulation. Upcycling can support that shift, particularly for premium, limited-edition and storytelling-led products.

Scale remains the hard part

The constraint is execution. Upcycling requires consistent access to usable waste, skilled sorting, cleaning, redesign, quality control and commercially acceptable pricing. Labour intensity can keep costs high, while inconsistent material quality limits mass production.

The next phase will favour companies that industrialise the back end while preserving the front-end appeal: individuality, traceability and lower waste. For exporters, upcycling should be treated not as a charity line, but as a circular product-development capability.