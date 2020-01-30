CCI to present “What’s New in Cotton” at Première Vision

Cotton Council International (CCI), the export promotion arm of the National Cotton Council of America (NCC) that markets US cotton in 50 countries, will present its What’s New in Cotton™ booth in Paris at the Première Vision, which will be held from 11th to 13th February, 2020. The main themes for the booth will be innovation and sustainability.

“US cotton’s sustainability and innovation are WHAT’S NEW IN COTTON™ right now,” CCI Executive Director Mr Bruce Atherley said. “At Première Vision we will present innovative technologies utilising US cotton, designed to inspire the textile industry, such as innovative traceability solutions and a sustainable alternative to traditional stretch fabrics.”

Regarding sustainability, Atherley said that CCI will introduce the new US Cotton Trust Protocol, a programme that provides US cotton farmers a voluntary way to formally document and communicate common elements of best management practices – a significant step that further shows that US cotton is shrinking its environmental footprint. “The Trust Protocol will provide US cotton’s customers the confidence that they are sourcing, spinning and selling sustainably-produced US cotton,” he said. “Through the collection of robust data, the Trust Protocol will remove risk by giving US cotton’s customers the evidence they need to demonstrate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and other sustainability pledges – making the Trust Protocol the right choice for today and tomorrow.”

“Foreign brands and customers demand and prefer those products that use sustainable material and since US cotton is 100% sustainable, it is ideal for Pakistani spinners and consequently, the apparel and garments manufacturers,” said Mr Mazhar Mirza, country representative for Cotton USA in Pakistan. “Pakistani exhibitors and buyers at Première Vision are welcome to visit the CCI booth in Hall 6, C53 at Première Vision to learn more about the sustainability of US cotton and to discuss innovative products with the CCI experts.”