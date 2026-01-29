Uzbekistan–Germany knitwear cooperation advances under GUZ Partners project

With the support of the Embassy of Uzbekistan, a bilateral meeting was held between representatives of Uztextilprom and Gesamtmasche, according to a correspondent from Dunyo IA.

Key outcomes and next steps

Participants reviewed the results of the GUZ Partners (2023–2025) project and discussed priorities for its next phase. The program—implemented jointly by Uztextilprom and Gesamtmasche—has focused on skills development, technology exchange, and market access for Uzbekistan’s knitwear and textile sector.

About Gesamtmasche

Gesamtverband der deutschen Maschenindustrie e.V. (Gesamtmasche) represents around 250 German knitwear companies, employing ~20,500 people with an annual turnover of €4.5 billion, 45% of which is exported. Founded in 1916 and headquartered in Stuttgart, the association’s core activities span international markets, innovation and technology, sustainability, and environmental protection.

Program support and delivery

The GUZ Partners project is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and supported by sequa GmbH.

Since launch, it has delivered:

25 training seminars and 8 industry events

and 2,000+ professionals trained

Reciprocal business missions (German firms to Uzbekistan; Uzbek enterprises to Germany)

Export readiness and investment climate

Uzbek partners presented detailed updates on the export potential of Uzbekistan’s textile industry—covering product ranges, production capacities, international certifications, and investment/industrial cooperation incentives. The project was highlighted as a catalyst for workforce upskilling, sector branding, and export growth.

Bottom line: The GUZ Partners initiative is translating structured training and bilateral engagement into tangible competitiveness gains for Uzbekistan’s knitwear sector, while deepening technology and market linkages with Germany ahead of its next implementation phase.