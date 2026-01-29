U.S. Textile Recycling Gains Momentum as States Push Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)

Textile recycling policy is accelerating across the United States as lawmakers respond to the growing volume of discarded clothing and household textiles entering landfills and recycling streams. Washington, New York, and California are emerging as key battlegrounds where Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) frameworks for textiles are taking shape—potentially redefining how apparel waste is managed nationwide.

Washington State: EPR Bill Reintroduced (HB 1420)

Washington lawmakers have revived HB 1420, a textile EPR bill that would require apparel and textile producers to establish and fund a Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO).

Key provisions:

Mandatory PRO membership by January 1, 2027

Full program implementation by 2032

Emphasis on reuse and repair , not just recycling

, not just recycling Exemptions for secondhand sellers and companies with under $1 million turnover

Enhanced disclosure requirements for producers with >$100 million global revenue

Supporters such as Zero Waste Washington argue the bill is critical for waste diversion. Opponents, including the Washington Retail Association, warn of infrastructure gaps and cost pressures for businesses and consumers.



New York: Textile EPR Bill Returns with Ambitious Targets

New York legislators have reintroduced their textile EPR proposal as S3217A, building on last year’s effort with clearer targets and enforcement mechanisms.

Notable elements:

Mandatory PRO-funded collection, reuse, repair, and recycling

Ban on textile disposal three years after enactment

three years after enactment Escalating recycling targets : 30% within 5 years (10% closed-loop) 50% within 10 years (20% closed-loop) 75% within 15 years (40% closed-loop)

: Creation of a Textile Stewardship Advisory Board representing producers, recyclers, waste managers, and retailers

If passed, New York would set one of the most aggressive textile circularity mandates globally.

California: PRO Selection Underway for Landmark EPR Law

California is moving from legislation to execution. Following the passage of its textile EPR law in 2024, CalRecycle is currently evaluating three competing PRO proposals, with a decision expected by March 1.

Applicants include:

Landbell USA (part of the Germany-based Landbell Group, operating PROs in 18 countries)

(part of the Germany-based Landbell Group, operating PROs in 18 countries) Textile Renewal Alliance

Circular Textile Alliance

The selected PRO will oversee statewide systems for textile collection, repair, reuse, and recycling, with the goal of significantly expanding circular options by 2030.

Why This Matters

Together, these state-level initiatives signal a structural shift:

Textile waste is becoming a regulated producer liability , not a municipal afterthought

, not a municipal afterthought Repair and reuse are being elevated alongside recycling

are being elevated alongside recycling Closed-loop recycling is emerging as a policy benchmark, not just an innovation goal

As California sets implementation precedents and Washington and New York push new legislation, textile EPR is rapidly moving from concept to compliance reality in the U.S.

Question for industry:

Where are discussions on textile recycling and EPR gaining traction in your state or country?