Vietnam’s garment industry wants to earn more by making less

In 2026, Vietnam’s textile and garment sector is trying to move up the value chain: smaller orders, higher technical content, and more automation-driven productivity.

Vietnam’s textile and garment industry still has room to raise product value, but not by chasing volume alone. The new strategy is to move beyond large-scale contract manufacturing toward higher-value segments supported by digitalisation, automation and better use of customer data. Industry voices say even minor process improvements can compound into large productivity gains across a year, while more advanced automated systems could lift labour productivity by 20–30%.

Vietnamese manufacturers are entering a new investment cycle, replacing older equipment with automation, AI-enabled sewing systems and smarter factory infrastructure. VOV reports that firms are increasingly combining digitalisation with greener production in a “dual transition”, while VITAS says the sector is shifting in 2026 from mass outsourcing toward smaller, higher-value orders aimed at markets such as the US and Japan.

That shift matters because competitiveness is no longer determined mainly by output volume. It increasingly depends on how intelligently factories operate, how fast they can respond, and whether they can meet tighter quality, sustainability and delivery requirements from global brands. This is especially important as Vietnam tries to defend its place among the world’s top textile exporters.

The opportunity is clear, but so is the test: factories must convert technology spending into better margins, faster cycles and stronger positions in global supply chains. In 2026, Vietnam’s textile future looks less like scale for its own sake—and more like precision manufacturing with higher value attached.