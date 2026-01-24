Yunus Textile sets a new benchmark in textile traceability with Oritain Gold Membership

Yunus Textile Mills has achieved a major industry milestone by becoming the first company globally to reach Gold Member status in the Oritain Membership Program—the highest tier achieved since the program’s launch in November.

Gold Membership represents the most rigorous level of forensic verification, requiring extensive scientific testing of raw materials across the entire production process. Through Oritain’s forensic analysis, Yunus Textile’s materials and finished products are independently verified to confirm that they are genuinely sourced from their claimed origins.

Why this matters

Gold Membership is the highest level in Oritain’s program, reflecting maximum inspection depth and verification rigor

is the highest level in Oritain’s program, reflecting maximum inspection depth and verification rigor The status required comprehensive raw material testing across Yunus Textile’s full supply chain

across Yunus Textile’s full supply chain It establishes a new industry benchmark for transparency, ESG assurance, and source verification

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with Oritain and the future that we’re building together – a future where science and sustainability merge together to create a new paradigm for the textile industry,” said Nisar Palla, Chief Operating Officer of Yunus Textile Mills.

Scale meets science

Yunus Textile Mills produces approximately 103 million meters of textiles per month, supplying bedding and curtains to major retailers across the United States and Europe. Achieving Gold Membership aligns with the company’s broader strategy to:

Secure and de-risk its supply chain

Strengthen ESG and compliance credentials

Move beyond documentation-based claims toward science-backed proof

Industry recognition

Gemma Lynch, Chief Customer Officer at Oritain, described the achievement as a signal moment for the sector:

“Becoming our very first gold members is a testament to the vision and ambition of Yunus leadership. Their commitment to transparency and sustainability provides a powerful benchmark for the rest of the industry to aspire to.”

Bigger picture

As regulators and brands increasingly demand verifiable, fraud-resistant traceability, Yunus Textile’s Gold Membership signals a shift from compliance-by-paper to compliance-by-science—a direction likely to shape the future of global textile sourcing and sustainability assurance.