1888 Mills Honored with Champion of Cotton Award by Cotton Incorporated

Cotton Incorporated has presented its Champion of Cotton Award to 1888 Mills, recognising the company’s sustained leadership and innovation in cotton-based home textiles.

The award ceremony, held in New York, brought together senior executives from Cotton Incorporated, leadership from 1888 Mills, and key industry stakeholders.

Why 1888 Mills Was Recognised

Cotton Incorporated cited 1888 Mills’ strong commitment to cotton across sourcing, product development, manufacturing, and consumer communication. A central factor in the recognition was the company’s 100% Cotton Bath and Bedding Collection, launched in 2025, which prominently features the Seal of Cotton™ trademark.

According to William Kimbrell, President and CEO of Cotton Incorporated, 1888 Mills exemplifies how cotton-forward strategies can be implemented at scale, while clearly communicating fiber choice to consumers. Marketing for the collection highlights cotton’s durability, breathability, long-lasting softness, and microplastic-free performance, aligning with growing consumer demand for natural and responsible materials.

Industry Significance

For Cotton Incorporated, the Champion of Cotton Award is intended to spotlight brands that actively strengthen cotton’s position in the marketplace through innovation, transparency, and consistent execution. Mills’ 1888 approach demonstrates how cotton can remain competitive in home textiles amid rising scrutiny of synthetic fibers and microplastics.

Lexi Schladenhauffen, Chief Merchandising Officer at 1888 Mills, noted that cotton has always been central to the company’s product philosophy and that adopting the Seal of Cotton was a natural step to communicate fiber value to customers clearly. Market feedback, she said, has been particularly positive.

Leadership in Home Textiles

The award was received by senior members of the 1888 Mills team, including executives from merchandising, product development, marketing, and retail operations, reinforcing the company’s integrated approach to cotton-based product strategy.

Bottom line: In an era where fiber choice is increasingly linked to sustainability, performance, and consumer trust, 1888 Mills’ recognition underscores how clear cotton positioning and credible labeling can translate into both market differentiation and industry leadership.