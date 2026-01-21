Duty-Free Cotton Proposal Signals New Afghanistan–Bangladesh Textile Engagement

An Afghan delegation led by Mawlawi Ahmadullah Zahid, Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan, has sought duty-free access for Afghan cotton and other products to the Bangladesh market—marking a renewed, textile-centric push to strengthen bilateral trade.

What was discussed

The proposal was raised in Dhaka on January 18, 2026 , during a meeting with Mahbubur Rahman , Commerce Secretary, Government of Bangladesh.

, during a meeting with , Commerce Secretary, Government of Bangladesh. Afghanistan is seeking duty-free export access for around 45 products , with cotton as a priority .

, with . In reciprocity, Kabul offered duty-free access for nearly all major Bangladeshi exportable goods.

Why cotton is central

Bangladesh’s textile and apparel industry imports most of its cotton, traditionally from the US, Brazil, India, and Africa. While Afghan cotton is smaller in scale, industry sources note it could become a niche, supplementary input if:

duty-free access improves price competitiveness, and

logistics and quality consistency are ensured.

Broader trade context

Bangladesh is a key supplier to Afghanistan of ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, beverages, confectionery, and packaged spices .

. Bilateral trade currently spans about 98 products. Afghanistan aims to expand exports of cotton, dried foods, fruits, saffron, almonds, and stone products, while Bangladeshi textiles and apparel dominate exports to Afghanistan.

Status and implications

The exchange was exploratory , with no written proposals or formal negotiations.

, with no written proposals or formal negotiations. Nonetheless, it signals Afghanistan’s intent to position cotton and agro-based materials within Bangladesh’s industrial value chain, while Bangladesh evaluates raw-material diversification amid global supply-chain volatility.

Bottom line: Not a breakthrough yet, but a pragmatic opening—using cotton as a trade lever—toward deeper Afghanistan–Bangladesh textile linkages.