APTMA relies on textile industry in COVIC-19 times

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has called for more supportive steps by the provincial government for textile industry facing serious financial issues due to impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Zahid Mazhar, Chairman, APTMA (Sindh and Balochistan Zone) in a statement said that due to drastic slowdown of domestic as well as international markets, and delay in receipt of payment from them in addition to cancellation of export orders even from big organizations, export-oriented textile industry was facing liquidity crisis.

Though the government had taken positive steps like deferring loan repayments and speeding up of refunds but more measures were needed to save our export-oriented textile industry from the COVID-19 economic shocks, he said.