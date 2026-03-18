Azerbaijan joins ITMF to accelerate textile sector integration

Membership signals a strategic push to embed Azerbaijan deeper into global textile value chains.

Azerbaijan’s textile industry has taken a formal step towards global integration. The Azerbaijan Textile Association (ATA) has joined the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), aligning the country with a network that represents around 90% of global textile and apparel production.

Founded to advance Azerbaijan’s textile and apparel sector, ATA plays a central role in policy engagement, capacity building and international collaboration. Its accession to ITMF provides immediate access to industry intelligence, including global statistics, market reports, and technical insights.

ITMF’s Director General, Christian Schindler, emphasised Azerbaijan’s untapped potential, noting that ATA’s participation will deepen knowledge exchange and strengthen international linkages across the textile value chain.

For Azerbaijani firms, ITMF membership reduces informational and relational barriers to global markets. Access to benchmarking data, best practices and peer networks can accelerate capability development—particularly in areas such as sustainability, productivity and product innovation.

Crucially, this integration enhances export readiness. Exposure to global standards and buyer expectations positions Azerbaijani manufacturers to compete beyond regional markets.

The challenge now lies in execution. ATA must translate access into advantage—leveraging ITMF platforms to build technical expertise, attract investment and upgrade value-added production.

If effectively utilised, this membership could mark the transition of Azerbaijan’s textile sector from a domestically oriented industry to a credible player in global supply chains.