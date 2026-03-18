Lenzing brings TENCEL HV100 to China as mills push denim upmarket

The fibre’s China debut shows how branded material innovation is moving from niche denim into broader, higher-value apparel categories.

Lenzing has introduced TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 to the Chinese market at Intertextile Shanghai, extending a fibre first unveiled at Kingpins Amsterdam in September 2025. Initially developed for denim, HV100 is now moving into chinos, shirting and other woven apparel, with Chinese mills playing a central role in commercialisation.

What changed: engineered texture meets scale

HV100 is designed to mimic the visual irregularity of natural fibres while retaining the softness and processing performance associated with lyocell. Lenzing’s Variocut technology creates variation in staple length, producing a matte, less uniform surface—an aesthetic aimed at premium denim and casualwear.

Chinese partners such as Advance Denim and Texhong are already testing the fibre across standard spinning and weaving systems. Early feedback suggests predictable processing and high first-pass quality, while blend flexibility allows mills to tune texture across different fabric constructions.

Why it matters: branding and functionality converge

This is more than a product launch. It reflects how fibre producers are using branded innovation to help mills and brands differentiate in a crowded apparel market. In China, where TENCEL already enjoys strong consumer recognition, Lenzing is betting that trust in the brand can accelerate adoption.

What comes next: beyond denim

If HV100 scales well, it could open a new lane for cellulosics in segments that want a more natural, cotton-like look without giving up performance or environmental credentials. For mills, that means a chance to move further up the value chain.