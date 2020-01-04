Cotton USA to present sustainability focused ‘What’s New in Cotton’ at Heimtextil

Focusing on sustainability, Cotton USA will showcase What’s New in Cotton™ to the global home textile industry at its booth in Hall 11.0 / Stand D 11 at Heimtextil in Frankfurt, Germany, from 7-10 January 2020.

“US cotton’s sustainability provides Cotton USA with a unique selling point, particularly with the development of the US Cotton Trust Protocol,” Cotton Council International (CCI) Executive Director Bruce Atherley said. “US cotton is a raw material that is leading the way in terms of sustainable practices – something that global brands now demand from their suppliers. The US Cotton Trust Protocol is committed to raising the bar for responsible, sustainable farming methods.”

The new US Cotton Trust Protocol is a tangible and transparent snapshot of US cotton growing practices and the gains in sustainability standards resulting from them, he said.

“The Trust Protocol will provide US cotton’s customers the confidence that they are sourcing, spinning and selling sustainably-produced US cotton,” Atherley said. “Through the collection of robust data, the Trust Protocol will remove risk by giving US cotton’s customers the evidence they need to demonstrate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and other sustainability pledges – making the Trust Protocol the right choice for today and tomorrow,” he added

Cotton USA also invites attendees to visit its booth to learn about its collaboration and sourcing opportunities with leading brands and retailers around the world, as well as how to license the Cotton USA™ Mark, which quantitative consumer research proves is of high value to consumers and can drive both preference and higher prices.