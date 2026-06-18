Denim deal innovation hub puts color chemistry at the center of circular denim

The new hub shows that circular denim will not scale through recycled cotton alone; dyeing, bleaching, color recovery and mill integration must move with it.

Denim Deal has launched an Innovation Hub to connect promising textile technologies with the denim brands, mills, recyclers and supply-chain partners needed to test and scale them. The first group highlighted by Sourcing Journal includes four color and chemistry specialists: COLOURizd, Infinity Blue, Sudoc and Thirty2.

From recycled fibre to circular colour

Denim Deal’s larger ambition is to help enable 1 billion-plus pairs of jeans containing at least 20% post-consumer recycled cotton, or POCR. That target makes chemistry a practical bottleneck. Recycled cotton can reduce dependence on virgin fibre, but mills still need reliable ways to colour yarns, recover indigo, remove colour, bleach garments and meet brand aesthetics without adding cost, water use or compliance risk.

The Hub is therefore aimed at the “pathway to scale” problem. Many denim innovations remain stuck between laboratory promise and mill adoption because they lack validation partners, industrial trials and brand-side confidence. Denim Deal says the platform is designed to place innovators directly in front of brands, mills, recyclers and global hubs for supply-chain testing.

Four technology routes

COLOURizd brings QuantumCOLOUR™, a patented yarn-colouration and chemical-delivery system that applies colour directly to fibre surfaces inside the yarn bundle using precision robotics. Denim Deal says the process uses about 1 litre of water per kilogram of yarn and produces zero wastewater discharge.

Infinity Blue, developed by Emily Gubbay, focuses on reclaiming synthetic indigo pigment from denim waste through a natural, non-toxic extraction process, turning discarded material into a reusable colour source.

Sudoc contributes catalyst chemistry for industrial oxidation systems, including denim-finishing applications that could support faster shading, lower-temperature processing and precision bleaching without potassium permanganate. Its NEAT platform says catalysts can support denim bleaching, dye removal, water reuse and lower energy use.

Thirty2 is developing bacteria-made bio-indigo: a fully bio-based route intended to deliver the same indigo molecule and familiar denim shades through a plug-and-play biotech process for existing dyeing infrastructure.

The commercial test is now mill performance. Brands will watch whether these technologies can deliver shade consistency, fastness, cost control, certification readiness and repeatable results at industrial scale.