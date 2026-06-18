Uster Technologies to showcase recycling solutions at Textiles Recycling Expo 2026

Brussels, Belgium – Uster Technologies has announced its participation in the Textiles Recycling Expo 2026, inviting industry professionals to visit its booth and explore the latest advancements in quality management for recycled textiles.

The second edition of the Textiles Recycling Expo will take place on June 24–25, 2026, at Brussels Expo. Uster will be present at Booth 2232, where it will highlight its comprehensive quality solutions from fiber to fabric, supporting the industry’s transition toward full textile circularity.

A key highlight at the booth will be the new Recycling R Module of the Uster AFIS 6, designed to provide detailed data on the quality of recycled raw materials. Visitors will have the opportunity to discuss optimal yarn blending strategies and practical applications with Uster experts.

Oswald Baldischwieler, Vice President Product Solutions at Uster Technologies, will be on site to share insights from the latest studies on recycled fiber processing.

“We look forward to connecting with industry partners, sharing knowledge, and sparking new ideas for a more circular textile value chain,” said Uster Technologies.

The event is free to attend. Professionals interested in quality management for recycled fibers and sustainable textile production are warmly invited to visit Uster at Booth 2232.