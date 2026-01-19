Egypt’s denim scene is about to get a sustainable shake-up with Archroma’s sustainable denim innovations

Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals focused on sustainable solutions, is excited to announce its debut participation in Denimsandjeans Egypt, taking place on January 19–20, 2026 at the InterContinental Citystars Cairo.

In its first year at the show, Archroma will showcase its low-impact denim solutions, designed to help brands and mills advance sustainability without compromising aesthetics, quality or performance.

“With Egypt emerging as a strategic denim sourcing market, there is a clear opportunity to accelerate more sustainable production. Archroma’s innovations are designed to support this growth with scalable, low impact solutions,” commented Dhirendra Gautam, Vice President, Commercial, Archroma.

Visitors to the Archroma stand will discover a portfolio of innovative and award-winning solutions, including:

• DENIM HALO – Archroma’s revolutionary award-winning denim pretreatment and dyeing process that gives brands and mills a simple way to produce highly sought-after distressed denim looks. It draws on a unique new chemistry, DIRSOL® RD, and a broad portfolio of textile dyes based on decades of advanced research to produce laser-friendly denim with outstanding contrast on intense black and indigo shades.

• DIRESUL® EVOLUTION BLACK – Archroma’s cleanest sulfur black dyestuff. Manufactured using fewer resources, it has an overall impact reduction of 57% during dye synthesis compared to standard Sulfur Black 1 liquid.*

• DENISOL® PURE INDIGO 30 LIQ – An aniline-free** pre-reduced indigo that creates authentic denim colors with the same performance and efficiency as conventional indigo dye, but in a way that can reduce the risk of pollution. Furthermore, it is produced in an aniline-free** process to help enable cleaner denim production.

• EarthColors® – A patented Archroma technology that creates high-performance biowaste-based dyes from non-edible food and agricultural waste, leaving the edible part available for consumption. EarthColors® dyes help reduce the industry’s overall impact on the water footprint. Since they upcycle waste from other industries, they also help contribute to a circular economy.

Archroma’s denim experts will be on hand throughout the event to share insights and demonstrate how its innovative solutions are helping to shape a more sustainable future for denim.

Join us at Denimsandjeans Egypt 2026 to learn more about Archroma’s commitment to innovation, performance, and sustainability in denim.

* Ecoterrae lifecycle analysis

** Below limits of detection according to industry standard test methods