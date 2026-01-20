Texworld Apparel Sourcing Paris 2026: A Strategic Sourcing Hub Reinforced by Nearshoring, Innovation and Econogy

From 2 to 4 February 2026, the 58th edition of Texworld Apparel Sourcing Paris will bring together over 1,100 exhibitors from 33 countries at the Paris–Le Bourget Exhibition Centre, reaffirming its position as one of Europe’s most important global sourcing platforms for textiles, materials and finished apparel.

In a market defined by volatility, nearshoring pressures and sustainability mandates, Texworld Paris 2026 positions itself not merely as a trade fair, but as an operational sourcing ecosystem—combining physical access, digital connectivity, and strategic content.

A Sourcing Platform in Motion

With exhibitors spread across Halls 2, 3 and 4, the show reflects the continued depth and diversity of global textile and apparel supply. Its core strength lies in clear segmentation and buyer-centric sourcing routes, enabling brands and retailers to efficiently identify reliable partners aligned with their sourcing logic.

Enhanced networking areas and digital matchmaking tools further support faster, more targeted connections between buyers and suppliers—an essential advantage in today’s compressed development and buying cycles.

Texworld Paris: Depth of Textile Expertise

The Texworld segment alone will host 591 exhibitors from 18 countries, with strong representation from China, Turkey, India, Korea and Taiwan.

Highlights include:

Turkish pavilion (led by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce) with live workshops on Ebru textile art

textile art Korean pavilion with 34 companies , supported by KOFOTI

, supported by Continued growth in Embroidery, Knit and Activewear fabrics, underlining rising demand for technical creativity

Initiatives: Craftsmanship Meets Forward Innovation

Located at the entrance of Hall 4, Initiatives showcases curated excellence in textile know-how and innovation:

CTIC (China Textile Innovation Center) Trend Forum

ITO Trend Forum

A dedicated Zardozi embroidery highlight from India

highlight from India Oracle Textile Technology presenting advanced R&D in high-end down jackets

This space reinforces the link between heritage craftsmanship and contemporary innovation.

ELITE Sector: High-Value Textile Excellence

At the heart of Hall 3, the ELITE sector brings together carefully selected exhibitors recognised for:

Quality and competitiveness

Speed and responsiveness

Logistical reliability

Participants span Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, South Korea, Turkey, Taiwan, Lebanon, the Netherlands, and India—where OCM India and Reliance join for the first time. Turkey’s Sahsa returns with couture jacquards for eveningwear.

Apparel Sourcing Paris: Nearshoring and Market Shifts

With 500+ exhibitors from 25 countries, Apparel Sourcing Paris reflects major structural shifts in European sourcing:

Nearshoring takes centre stage

The Near Sourcing Hub (Hall 3 entrance) quadruples in size

(Hall 3 entrance) quadruples in size Nearly 50 companies from Portugal, Türkiye, Bulgaria, Greece, Slovakia and Morocco

Developed with the Foursource platform, this hybrid model combines:

Physical collections from 15 manufacturers

Digital collections from ~30 exhibitors via QR-linked profiles

Market Dynamics & New Entrants

Strong return of Bangladesh (26 exhibitors), focused on sportswear and casualwear

(26 exhibitors), focused on sportswear and casualwear New exhibitors from Vietnam, Nepal and France

Rapid expansion of formalwear , with nearly 100 tailoring-focused exhibitors

, with nearly 100 tailoring-focused exhibitors First-time presence of leather goods manufacturers at Hall 3 entrance

These shifts reflect renewed interest in structured silhouettes and diversified sourcing.

Econogy Hub: Sustainability in Action

At the core of the show, the Econogy Hub—based on **Messe Frankfurt’s Econogy framework—presents concrete, actionable sustainability solutions.

Key highlights:

“Zero Waste Couture” exhibition curated by Lea Theres-Lahr Thiele

exhibition curated by Lea Theres-Lahr Thiele TÜV Rheinland information point on testing, durability and compliance

Presentations by: BioFluff (plant-based textiles) 91530 Le Marais (hemp development) Adirelounge (responsible sourcing platform)

Visions of Transformation photo exhibition by Luxiders Magazine

An Econogy Tour (2 Feb, 12:30–13:30) will guide visitors through these initiatives.

Conferences & Strategic Insights

On the Agora stage, open-access sessions will cover:

Fashion trends (SS27 Très Moyen Âge trendbook by Louis Gérin)

The future of Europe’s mid-market fashion

Sustainability (Econogy Talks)

Innovation, collective design and assisted creativity

Strategic Takeaway

Texworld Apparel Sourcing Paris 2026 is not just reflecting market change—it is structuring how sourcing will work in a more fragmented, regulated and speed-driven fashion industry. By combining nearshoring, digital tools, sustainability frameworks and global reach, the show positions itself as a decision-making platform, not merely a marketplace.

For brands navigating 2026, Texworld Paris offers something increasingly rare: clarity, access and optionality—under one roof.