EU backs €5 million ALADIN project for local, circular garment production

The four-year initiative will connect microfactories, digital services and recyclable materials to test whether Europe can produce garments locally without relying on overproduction.

A consortium of ten European partners has launched the ALADIN project to develop commercially viable models for circular, demand-driven textile and garment production.

ALADIN—Advanced Local and Digital Innovation Network for Circular Garments—started in May 2026 and is coordinated by the German Institutes of Textile and Fiber Research Denkendorf. The four-year initiative is co-funded with €5 million through the European Union’s Horizon Europe programme.

Production moves closer to demand

The project’s central proposition is that shorter supply chains and on-demand manufacturing can reduce unsold inventory while strengthening regional textile capacity.

ALADIN plans to connect a European network of microfactories capable of producing customised garments close to their intended markets. Rather than maintaining large speculative inventories, participating businesses would manufacture according to customer specifications and actual demand.

The consortium includes organisations from Germany, Romania, Belgium, France, Czechia and Italy, bringing expertise in textile manufacturing, design, embroidery, printing, recycling, digitalisation and artificial intelligence.

Four pillars support the model

The programme is structured around four components: a digital service platform for small and medium-sized enterprises, regional production partnerships, recycling technologies, and greater use of locally available renewable materials.

Digital infrastructure will support business-to-business and business-to-consumer collaboration. Planned tools include a Digital Product Passport module and an AI-assisted eco-design system intended to help designers assess materials, production options and end-of-life recyclability earlier in product development.

Three garments test the system

ALADIN will demonstrate its approach through three use cases: a semi-automated T-shirt, a smart parka and a circular blazer dress. The products will incorporate recycled textiles and bio-based fibres selected and processed to facilitate higher-quality recovery after use.

The project’s commercial challenge is significant. Microfactories may reduce inventories and lead times, but they must still achieve competitive labour productivity, consistent quality and sufficient machinery utilisation.

The next test will be whether ALADIN can convert its prototypes and digital tools into repeatable business models for European SMEs. Additional companies may also gain access through cascade-funding calls for experimental local-production projects expected later in 2026 or early 2027.